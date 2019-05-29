Uganda Cranes defender Jjuuko hints at Simba departure

Murushid Jjuuko during Uganda Cranes training at Namboole

Murushid Jjuuko’s tenure at Tanzania’s Simba seems to be over after the defender hinted at a possible end to life at the club.

The Ugandan international, currently in Abu Dhabi with the Uganda Cranes, posted a picture of himself on both Facebook and Twitter along compatriot Emmanuel Okwi and Rwanda’s Meddie Kagere among others thanking them for good moments.

“It’s a wonderful journey that we always share with each other….,” read part of the post. “Yet, it’s the same journey that sometimes separates us away from each other. I just want to say thank you for all the good moments. #MJ4,” he added.

Jjuuko has spent over five seasons at the club winning a number of trophies and has so far made over 150 appearances for the Msimbazi.

At the end of last season, he tried to force a move out of the Dar es Salaam side and also underwent trials at South Africa’s Orlando Pirates before he eventually returned to the club. He has made a handful of appearances this season with Erasto Nyoni and Ivorian Pascal Serge Wawa preffered at the heart of defence