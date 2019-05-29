Uganda Cranes depart for 2019 COSAFA tournament with high expectations

2019 COSAFA Championship:
Quarter final: Saturday, 1st June: Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes – Durban
Uganda Cranes COSAFA Bound squad departed the country for Durban, South Africa on Friday afternoon with high expectations.
The 29 man team of 20 players and 9 officials left Entebbe International Airport aboard South Africa Airways at 3 PM.
Led by Abdallah Mubiru as head coach and deputized by Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, the team is expected to arrive in Durban by 7 PM.
We have prepared well for the COSAFA championship and set to return victorious. The morale is high and we are confident of a great performance coupled with team work element.
We are one complete unit and believing in team work as a group. We expect to give our best for the COSAFA tournamentPaul Mucureezi, midfielder
Experienced defender Isaac Isinde, who currently plays at Kirinya-Jinja SS Football Club is the team captain.
He will be deputized by KCCA stylish midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba.
Uganda Cranes kick start the championship at the quarter final stage against Southern African country, Lesotho on Saturday, 1st June 2019.
FUFA Executive Committee member Richard Ochom is head of delegation.
Traveling Delegation:
Players:
Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC)
Defenders: Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA FC), Paul Willa (Police), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), John Revita (Express FC), Isaac Isinde(Kirinya-Jinja S.S), Hassan Musana (KCCA FC), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline FC).
Midfielders: Bright Anukani (Proline), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA FC), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Tooro United FC), Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City FC), Michael Birungi Komunda (Express)
Forwards: Daniel Isiagi Opolot (Al Nasir, Egypt), Juma Balinya (Police FC), Nelson Senkatuka (right Stars FC), Dan Muzeyi Serunkuuma (Vipers SC)
Team Officials
Leader of Delegation: Richard Ochom
Team Coordinator: Geofrey Massa
Head Coach: Abdallah Mubiru
Assistant Coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi
Goalkeeping coach: Sadiq Wassa
FUFA Delegate (Kampala Region): Robert Serunjogi
Team Doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago
Equipment manager: Frank Bumpejje
Media Officer: Lawrence Bwanika