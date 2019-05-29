Uganda Cranes depart for 2019 COSAFA tournament with high expectations

Uganda Cranes delegation pose for a group at the Entebbe International Airport Departures on Wednesday (Photo: David Isabirye)

2019 COSAFA Championship:

Quarter final: Saturday, 1st June: Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes – Durban

Uganda Cranes COSAFA Bound squad departed the country for Durban, South Africa on Friday afternoon with high expectations.

The 29 man team of 20 players and 9 officials left Entebbe International Airport aboard South Africa Airways at 3 PM.

James Alitho and Nicholas Kasozi with the other players at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday

Led by Abdallah Mubiru as head coach and deputized by Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, the team is expected to arrive in Durban by 7 PM.

We have prepared well for the COSAFA championship and set to return victorious. The morale is high and we are confident of a great performance coupled with team work element. Abdallah Mubiru, Uganda Cranes Head Coach – COSAFA Team

Head Coach Abdallah Mubiru addressing the media moments before departure (Photo: David Isabirye)

We are one complete unit and believing in team work as a group. We expect to give our best for the COSAFA tournament Paul Mucureezi, midfielder

Isaac Isinde is the team captain (Photo: David Isabirye)

Experienced defender Isaac Isinde, who currently plays at Kirinya-Jinja SS Football Club is the team captain.

He will be deputized by KCCA stylish midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba.

Uganda Cranes kick start the championship at the quarter final stage against Southern African country, Lesotho on Saturday, 1st June 2019.

Egyptian based striker Daniel Isiagi Opolot is the only foreign based player on team Uganda for COSAFA (Photo: David Isabirye)

Kumi Mayor also a FUFA Executive Committee member Richard Ochom is leader of delegation (Photo: David Isabirye)

FUFA Executive Committee member Richard Ochom is head of delegation.

Uganda Cranes will begin the tournament at the quarterfinal stage against Lesotho on Saturday 1st June 2019.

Assistant coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi (Photo: David Isabirye)

Traveling Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC) and James Alitho (URA FC)

Defenders: Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA FC), Paul Willa (Police), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC), John Revita (Express FC), Isaac Isinde(Kirinya-Jinja S.S), Hassan Musana (KCCA FC), Musitafa Mujuzi (Proline FC).

Midfielders: Bright Anukani (Proline), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA FC), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA FC), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA FC), Allan Kayiwa (Tooro United FC), Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City FC), Michael Birungi Komunda (Express)

Forwards: Daniel Isiagi Opolot (Al Nasir, Egypt), Juma Balinya (Police FC), Nelson Senkatuka (right Stars FC), Dan Muzeyi Serunkuuma (Vipers SC)

Team Officials

Leader of Delegation: Richard Ochom

Team Coordinator: Geofrey Massa

Head Coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Assistant Coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Goalkeeping coach: Sadiq Wassa

FUFA Delegate (Kampala Region): Robert Serunjogi

Team Doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago

Equipment manager: Frank Bumpejje

Media Officer: Lawrence Bwanika