Bbakka scores despite Carlstad United’s set back on the road

Alexis Bbakka

Swedish Division 1 Norra:

Rynninge 2-1 Carlstad United BK

Alexis Bbakka scored his 6th goal of the season in six matches for Carlstad United at the Pettersbergs IP stadium on Wednesday evening.

This was during Rynninge’s home 2-1 victory over Carlstad United BK in the Swedish Division One Norra League duel.

Bbakka’s 6th-minute strike was, however, neutralized as they fell behind in the 33rd and 67th minutes and lost the contest 2-1.

Brazilian Anderson Ponciano Da Silva Santos Filho brought the game level for Rynninge as the opening 45 minutes ended one goal apiece.

Tidjani Diawara scored the winner with 23 minutes left.

The positive though was Bbakka’s strong return following a knock that had kept him sidelined for about two weeks.

Alexis Bbakka is back to full swing. He could sprint and shoot well. Good enough, he returned with a goal to his name. That is good news for himself and Carlstad United BK Jens Leidewall, football agent

Bbakka has so far scored six goals and registered four assists in the seven games he has played so far in Swedish Division 1 Norra league for Carlstad United BK since the transfer from UMEA.

Carlstad United BK suffered their second loss of the season in 10 matches as they are now 4th on the 16 team log with 18 points.

Rynninge surprisingly is still entailed in the relegation zone as they are 13th with 10 points from 10 matches (an average of a point per game).

Up next will be Carlstad United’s home game against Linkoping City on Sunday 2nd June 2019.

It is after this match that Bbakka will fly to Abu Dhabi to join the rest of the Uganda Cranes players preparing for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Bbakka, Abdu Lumala and Ronald Mukiibi are the other players based in Sweden summoned to the national team.