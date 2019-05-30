Bonny back in Ivory Coast Squad for Afcon 2019

Eric Bailly misses out on Ivory Coast’s provisional squad for AFCON 2019 due to injury

Former Swansea and Manchester City striker Wilfried Bonny has been named in the Ivory Coast provisional squad for the forthcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The unattached forward hasn’t been part of the Elephants for the past two years since the 2017 Afcon in Gabon.

Bonny will have to compete for a place in the final 23 man squad with among others in form Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, Ligue 1 second top scorer with 22 goals Nicolas Pepe of Lille as well as Jonathan Kodjia of Aston Villa.

Ivory Coast are in the same group with minnows Namibia, 1996 winners South Africa and Morocco coached by their title-winning tactician Herve Renard.

Before flying to Egypt, Ivory Coast will test their guns against Uganda Cranes on June 14 and also scheduled to have another friendly with Libya.

Ivory Coast provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohouo (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Abdoul Cisse (Asec Mimosas), Ali Badra (Free State Stars, South Africa), Tape Ira (FC San Pedro).

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Wilfried Kanon (ADO Den Haag, Netherlands), Wonlo Coulibaly (Asec Mimosas), Abdoulaye Bamba (Angers, France), Simon Deli (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Ismael Traore (Angers, France), Mamadou Bagayoko (Red Star, France), Cheikh Comara (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco)

Midfielders: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Mainz, Germany), Serey Die (Neuchâtel Xamax, Switzerland), Jean-Michael Seri (Fulham, England), Victorian Angban (Metz, France), Franck Kessie (AC Milan, Italy) , Ibrahim Sangare (Toulouse, France), Ismael Diomande (Caen, France)

Forwards: Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse, France), Nicolas Pepe (Lille, France), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace, England), Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa, England), Roger Assale (Young Boys Bern, Switzerland), Maxwel Cornet (Lyon, France), Yohan Boli (Sint-Truiden, Belgium), Wilfried Bony (unattached)