2019 Uganda International Woodball Open Championship teed off on Wednesday and will climax on Thursday (Photo: David Isabirye)

The 6th Uganda International Woodball Open championship teed off in style at the lakeside grass area of Spenah Beach off Lake Victoria shores in Entebbe on Wednesday.

The open is concurrently taking place alongside the second World Beach Woodball World Cup.

Uganda Revenue Authority’s Bruno Bossa takes a three-stroke lead in the men stroke competition.

Bossa scored 43 strokes to take the day one lead, ahead of Ndejje Corporate woodball club A’s Brian Gwaaka who had 46 strokes by the close of business.

Onesimus Atamba, another Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club A player, also the head coach for team Uganda at the Woodball World Cup is chasing the leader for five strokes.

Chinese Taipei’s Wang Qi An is 6 strokes off the pace from the leader.

Makerere University’s Samson Rugongeza, David Obiro, Lam Chi Ho, William Ssebugwawo, Charles Ssensalo and Israel Kayongo Muwanguzi complete the top ten positions.

Hong Kong’s Lam Chi Ho scored 51 strokes on day one of the 2019 Uganda International Woodball Open (Photo: David Isabirye)

Ladies:

Ndejje Corporate woodball club’s Pauline Nakayenga takes a one-stroke lead ahead of Makerere University Business School’s Florence Mukoya.

Nakayenga scored 48 strokes on the opening round.

Flavia Navubya prepares to tee off on Wednesday at Spenah beach, Entebbe (Photo: David Isabirye)

A total of 118 participants registered for the stroke singles competition of the 2019 Uganda International Woodball Open.

73 and 45 players are men and women respectively.

Day two and the closing ceremony will be graced by the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga.

Lillian Zawedde struck a disappointing 62 strokes. She is 19th by the start of round two (Photo: David Isabirye)

The Round 1 Results:

Men:

1. Bossa Bruno (Uganda Revenue Authority) – 43

2. Brian Gwaaka (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club A) – 46

3. Onesmus Atamba (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club A) – 48

4. Wang Qi-An (Chinese Taipei) -49

5. Samson Rugongeza (Makerere University) – 49

6. David Obiro (Makerere University) – 50

7. Lam Chi Ho (Hong Kong – China) -51

8. William Ssebugwawo (Uganda People’s Defence Airforces) – 51

9. Charles Ssensalo (Ndejje University) -51

10. Israel Kayongo Muwanguzi (Ndejje University) – 52

11. Tsai Tsung-Lin (Chinese Taipei) -52

12. Daniel Olima Apita (Makerere University) – 52

13. Joel Adupa (Ndejje University) – 53

14. Solomon Alijuna(Uganda Christian University) -53

15. Anthony Tusingwire (Uganda Christian University) -53

16. Okello Abednego (Uganda Christian University) – 53

17. Moses Muwanguzi (Uganda Christian University) – 54

18. Thomas Kedi (Stroke Woodball Club) -54

19. Wong Ying Wang (Hong Kong – China) – 54

20. Rwanyombya Crescent (Uganda Christian University) -55

21. Timothy Mukisa (Uganda Christian University) -55

22. Benson Kanyesigye (Makerere University) – 56

23. Munyendoh Joel Chote (Uganda People’s Defence Airforces) – 56

24. Martin Ssali (Uganda People’s Defence Airforces) – 56

25. Wang Mao-Lin (Chinese Taipei) – 57

26. Pius Ssebuliba (Ndejje University) -57

27. Wambo Daniel Musila Wambo (Kampala International University) – 57

28. Nicholaus Achimpota (Tanzania) – 57

29. Bridge Byamukama (Airforce Defence Forces) – 57

30. Chong Tien Siong (Singapore) – 58

31. Nabugere Isaac ( Uganda Christian University) – 58

32. Mulindwa Ronald (Ndejje University) – 58

33. Mudingotto Ladslaus (Uganda Christian University) – 59

34. Robert Mutibwa (Ndejje University) – 60

35. Jonathan Joel Lipa (Makerere University ) – 60

36. Nuhu Kaddu (Buganda Land Board) – 60

37. Joel Miiro (Bugema University) – 60

38. El-Mohammed Musisi ( Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club A) – 62

39. Ibrahim Ntume (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club A) – 62

40. Samuel Ociti (Uganda National Examinations Board) – 63

41. Innocent Barigye (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club B ) – 63

42. Richard Nyenge (Makerere University Business School A) – 63

43. Watson Mugume (Kampala International University) – 63

44. Wilson Musinguzi (Stroke Woodball Club) – 63

45. Paul Kyabagu (Uganda People’s Defence Airforces) – 63

46. Silvester Kalungu (University of Kisubi) – 64

47. Cosmas Kamyuka ( Makerere University) – 65

48. Trevor Mugenyi (Uganda People’s Defence Airforces) – 66

49. Enock Mulwana (Makerere University Business School A) – 67

50. Joseph Willigers (Uganda Revenue Authority ) – 68

51. Albert Mugisha (Uganda Revenue Authority) – 68

52. Taban Jacob Micheal (South Sudan) – 68

53. Wuor John Reath (South Sudan ) – 69

54. Muraha Mudashiru (Makerere University Business School A) – 70

55. Agaba Isi Emmy (Uganda National Examinations Board) – 70

56. Ssenyama Lasto (Buganda Land Board ) – 70

57. Anthony Lodu (St. Mark’s College Namagoma) – 72

58. Nehemia Mitala (Uganda National Examinations Board) – 73

59. Raymond Aguma (Makerere University Business School A) – 74

60. Hassad Kiwuluka (Uganda National Examinations Board) – 76

61. Juma John (South Sudan) – 76

62. Carlos Nasasira (Uganda Revenue Authority) – 77

63. Robert Vuni (Makerere University Business School A) – 79

64. Lwanga Temutende (St. Mark’s College Namagoma) – 80

65. John Gieru Garang (South Sudan) – 81

66. Bruno Bbaale (University of Kisubi) – 84

67. Martin Zinda (University of Kisubi) 86

68. Denis Ayella (Uganda National Examinations Board) – 87

69. Moses Kisawuzi (Buganda Land Board) – 88

70. Nicholas Kato (University of Kisubi) – 91

71. Kalson Nvule (Buganda Land Board) – 92

72. Joseph Mayamba (St. Mark’s College Namagoma) – 94

73. Colline Were (Makerere University Business School A) – 94

Women:

1. Pauline Nakayenga (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) – 48

2. Florence Mukoya (Makerere University Business School A) – 49

3. Zhou Pei-Qi (Chinese Taipei) – 50

4. Joan Mukoova (Ndejje University) – 53

5. Katusiime Claire (Kampala International University) -54

6. Nalubega Joyce (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) – 54

7. Alela Betty (Uganda National Examinations Board) – 56

8. Christine Birungi (Ndejje University) – 56

9. Nanjeru Denise Pulkeria (Ndejje University) – 58

10. Aminah Sarah Nakandi (Uganda People’s Defence Airforces) – 59

11. Mariam Nampero (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club A) – 59

12. Reachel Namugayi (Uganda People’s Defence Airforces) – 59

13. Nabachwa Milca Alitubeera (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club A) – 59

14. Nambeguya Elizabeth (Ndejje University) – 60

15. Nabaggala Rose Sandra (Ndejje University) – 60

16. Milly Nabukalu (Makerere University Business School A) – 60

17. Agnes Amongin (Uganda National Examinations Board ) – 61

18. Milly Nansereko (Kampala International University) – 61

19. Lillian Zawedde (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) – 62

20. Jane Nalukwago (Uganda People’s Defence Airforces) – 63

21. Catherine Nakato (Uganda Christian University) -63

22. Damaris Natumanya (Kampala International University)- 64

23. Sarah Nakayiza (Buganda Land Board) – 64

24. Maria Teresa Nansereko (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) – 65

25. Evelyne Kirungi (Uganda Christian University) – 66

26. Allen Nalumansi (Bugema University) – 68

27. Loyce Grace Akiror Orone (Uganda National Examinations Board) -70

28. Flavia Navubya (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) – 70

29. Jackie Naula (Ndejje University) – 71

30. Nightrose Ikiring (Uganda National Examinations Board) -71

31. Joweria Nakabugo (Makerere University Business School A) – 72

32. Margaret Poni (South Sudan) -72

33. Tracy Nassanga (Airforce Defence Forces) -73

34. Jean Agnes Lunkuse (Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Ltd) -73

35. Flavia Nandugwa (Uganda National Examinations Board) – 75

36. Carol Naluyange (Bugema University) -75

37. Catherine Jacen Nalubega (Stroke Woodball Club) -75

38. Aisha Kagere Kateregga (Uganda National Examinations Board) – 76

39. Vicky Bukirwa Kalibbala (Buganda Land Board) -80

40. Stella Bahati (Uganda Christian University) -80

41. Mary Asio (Uganda National Examinations Board) -83

42. Deborah Jepleting (Kampala International University) -84

43. Sylvia Nabachwa (University of Kisubi) -87

44. Salma Namigadde (Uganda National Examinations Board) -92

45. Sylvia Slyvia (Uganda National Examinations Board) -93