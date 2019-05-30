Chinese Taipei wins the 2019 Beach Woodball World Cup

Team Chinese Taipei was flawless during the second world beach woodball championship hosted at Spenah beach, Entebbe in Uganda (Photo: David Isabirye)

2nd Beach Woodball World Cup

Overall winners (Gold): Chinese Taipei (18 Medals: 6 Gold, 7 Silver, 5 Bronze)

The second Beach Woodball World Cup has successfully concluded on Thursday afternoon at Spenah Beach in Entebbe.

Giants Chinese Taipei won the three-day championship with 18 medals (6 golds, 7 silver, and 5 bronze).

Hosts Uganda A took second place with 16 medals (6 golds, 4 silver, and 6 bronze).

Hong Kong (China) finished third after taking 5 medals that included 2 golds, 2 silvers and one bronze medal.

Kenya won one silver and bronze apiece to finish with two medals and take fourth place.

China had only one medal (bronze) and finished fifth.

Eritrea, Tanzania, South Sudan, Burundi, Somalia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore did not win any medal.

How Chinese Taipei won

The victorious country registered 6 gold medals in total.

There was a gold medal in the men single event as Lee Cheng Han beat countrymate Wang Qi An by one stroke.

Cheng played a total of 81 strokes over the three days.

Like during the male single stroke, Chinese Taipei also triumphed in the female event as Zhou Pei-Qi beat Uganda’s Denis Pulkeria Nanjeru to the gold.

Zhou scored 87 strokes to Nanjeru’s 90.

The other gold for Chinese Taipei was in the stroke doubles (men) as the pair of Lee Cheng Han and Wang Qi An scoring 68 to beat the Kenyan duo of Joel Chote Munyendoh and Kelvin Mutuma Muite who had 93.

Wang Mao Lin and Liu Kai Chi won Chinese Taipei other gold medals in the mixed doubles with 83 strokes beating Hong Kong (China) duo of Lam Chi Ho and Lam Ka Man who tallied 84 strokes.

In the team event men, Chinese Taipei also smiled to the podium with gold with Wang Qi An, Lee Cheng Han, Wang Mao Lin, and Tsai Tsung Lin all contributing 179 strokes, to beat team Uganda by count back.

Chinese Taipei’s Ye Zi Rong and Lee Chia Cheng beat Uganda A’s Geoffrey Towong and Thomas Kedi to the gold in the fairway doubles (men).

Meanwhile, the sixth Uganda international woodball championship was also held with success at Spenah beach (on the grass side).

Onesmus Atamba of Ndejje Corporate woodball club A scored 95 strokes to win the singles stroke event under the men category, beating Chinese Taipei’s Wang Qi An by count back.

Ndejje University’s Israel Kayongo Muwanguzi scored 100 strokes to finish third.

The women singles’ event was won by Florence Mukoya of Makerere University Business School A (101 strokes) ahead of Denise Pulkeria Nanjeru (106 strokes) and Claire Katusiime took bronze with 107 strokes.

Makerere University pair of Daniel Olima Apita and David Obiro scored 41 strokes to win the strokes doubles men over Ndejje University’s duo of Israel Kayongo Muwanguzi and Pius Ssebuliba (49 strokes).

Benson Kanyesigye and Samson Rugongeza of Makerere University scored 54 to win bronze.

The strokes women doubles event was won by Christine Birungi and Elizabeth Nambeguya of Ndejje University with 51 strokes.

Mariam Nampero and Maria Teresa Nansereko of Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club A scored 56 strokes to take silver.

The bronze for the stroke doubles women was clinched by the tried and tested pairing of Lillian Zawedde and Flavia Navubya (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club A) who scored 58 strokes.

Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club A won the men’s team event at the 6th Uganda International Open (Photo: David Isabirye)

Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club A team of Brian Gwaaka, Onesmus Atamba, Emmanuel Opio Ecuru, and Ronald Mulindwa won gold.

The quartet tallied a combined score of 203 strokes, four better than Makerere University team (Samson Rugongeza, David Obiro, Daniel Apita Olima, and Benson Kanyesigye).

The bronze male team was Ndejje University who finished with 213 strokes.

Women Team (Stroke):

Ndejje Woodball Corporate Club A also won the women version of the team event (stroke) with 223 strokes.

Ndejje Corporates Woodball Club A women won the female team event in the Stroke event (Photo: David Isabirye)

The team consisted of Lillian Zawedde, Mariam Nampero, Joyce Nalubega, and Pauline Nakayenga.

The closing day was graced by the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, Rebecca Kadaga.

Kadaga appreciated the work of the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) in promoting the game across Uganda.

The next event on the international calendar is the 11th Asian cup.