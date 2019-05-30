DR Congo duo, Zesco United could feature at Cecafa Kagame Cup

Zesco United players in celebration

DR Congo’s AS Vita Club and Darling Club Motema Pembe as well as Zambia’s giants Zesco United could be part of the forthcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup.

The annual club tournament will be played in Kigali, Rwanda from July 7-21 this year.

Long-serving Cecafa General Secretary Nicholas Musonye says all is going on well in regards to preparations for the two-week tournament.

“We have received confirmation from Zesco, AS Vita and Motema Pembe who want to participate in the tournament,” Musonye revealed to Kenyan Media. “These are strong teams and their presence will offer our clubs a platform to prepare for next season’s CAF competitions,” he added.

Nevertheless, the Local Organising Committee in Rwanda under the soccer governing body Ferwafa are yet to receive any information about the three sides according to the Times of Rwanda.

Uganda will be represented by KCCA FC as they bid to win their first ever championship since 1978.

Tanzania’s Azam FC are the defending champions, having beaten compatriots Simba SC in Dar es Salaam to retain the title last year.