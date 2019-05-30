FUFA Women Elite League: UCU Lady Cardinals condemn Kawempe Muslim to heaviest defeat ever

It is now confirmed that for the first time since the inception of the FUFA Women Elite League in 2015, there will be a new champion after record winners Kawempe Muslim were defeated by UCU Lady Cardinals in the playoffs on Thursday.

UCU Lady Cardinals put up a remarkable performance at StarTimes stadium to condemn Kawempe Muslim to their heaviest defeat in the league.

The Mukono based team won the game 4-2 to earn a berth into the championship final that will be played on Sunday.

Cissy Nakate, an own goal by defender Rehema Adubango, Hasifa Nassuna and Moreen Kinavudori guided UCU Lady Cardinals to victory.

Kawempe got their consolation goals through Anita Namata and Brenda Nakayenga.

Right from the onset, UCU Lady Cardinals showed more hunger and got an early lead just two minutes after kickoff through skipper Kinavudori. A poor clearance by Kawempe’s Mariam Nakabugo landed into Nassuna’s path who set up the Kenyan forward to tap home past helpless goalkeeper Juliet Adeke.

In the tenth minute, defender Cissy Nakate who played in an advanced role doubled the lead capitalizing on poor defending by Kawempe.

Jackie Nakasi’s initial effort from a corner kick rattled the crossbar before Adeke made the clearance. However, Kinavudori picked the rebound and passed to Malaysia who picked out Nakate at the far post to tap home.

Kawempe’s defender Adubango scored into her own net for UCU’s third in an attempt to clear Nakate’s low drive.

Winger Namata pulled one back for Kawempe in the 37th minute but the hopes were swept a few minutes later when their former player Nassuna curled home from a free kick.

At the start of the second stanza, Kawempe called for double substitution introducing Sharon Naddunga and Samalie Nakachwa for Rhoda Nagitta and Florence Nalumansi respectively.

It was Nakayenga, another second-half substitute, who scored the second goal for Kawempe.

UCU Lady Cardinals now await the winner between Lady Doves and Kampala Queens to know their opponents in the final slated for Sunday.