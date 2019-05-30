FUFA Women’s Cup: Nabbosa guides Lady Doves to final

FUFA Women Elite League | Championship playoffs

Lady Doves 1-0 Kampala Queens

Lady Doves celebrate (Photo: FUFA)

Riticia Nabbosa scored the lone goal as Lady Doves defeated Kampala Queens to advance to the final of the FUFA Women Elite League.

The midfielder fired home midway through the first half in what turned out to be the decisive moment of the game played at StarTimes stadium on Thursday.

Lady Doves from Masindi district continue to attain success and are now vying for two titles (FUFA Women’s Cup and FUFA Women Elite League).

Should they win a double, they will become the first women’s team in Uganda to achieve the feat.

In a closely contested encounter, the two teams put up a brilliant performance and used a cautious approach in the opening stages of the game.

Nabbosa broke the deadlock in the 25th minute tapping home after a well-worked move. The industrious midfielder was fouled at the center line and Agnes Kayima chipped effort from the resultant free-kick was calmly controlled by Nabbosa before slotting home.

Despite stepping up efforts in the second half, Kampala Queens failed to find the cutting edge with Zaina Namuleme, Lilian Mutuuzo, and Resty Nanziri.

Even when Coach Faridah Bulega opted to bring on Monica Namwase and Meble Kusasira, there was no improvement at the end.

Lady Doves will now face UCU Lady Cardinals in the final on Sunday.

The University side defeated four-time winners Kawempe Muslim in the other playoff game.