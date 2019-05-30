KPL Top Scorer Wanga dropped from Harambee Stars Afcon squad

Allan Wanga (11) will not be part of Kenya team in Afcon [CITIZEN]

Like Uganda, Like Kenya. Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has dropped Kenya Premier League top scorer Allan Wanga from the 2019 Afcon squad.

Wanga scored 18 goals for Kakamega Home Boyz where he finished the season as coach-player but Migne isn’t interested.

Migne announced the 27-man squad on Thursday ahead of the camp in France where the team will spend over 19 days before their first Africa Cup of Nations appearance since 2004.

Like in Uganda where Juma Balinya was dropped and two unattached players in Hassan Wasswa and Godfrey Walusimbi named, Migne has also included unattached Masoud Juma.

Nevertheless, usual suspects Victor Wanyama, Ayub Timbe, Michael Olunga, and Francis Kahata among others make the squad.

Kenya is expected to face Madagascar and DR Congo in friendly matches in France.

They are in Group C along with neighbours Tanzania, Algeria and West Africans Senegal.

Harambee Stars Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo

Defenders: Abud Omar, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Philemon Otieno, Eric Ouma

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ovella Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Eric Johanna, Paul Were, Clifton Miheso, Johanna Omollo

Forwards: John Avire, Masud Juma, Christopher Mbamba, Michael Olunga