Mbarara City Football Club signs midfielder Gadinho

Midfielder Gadaffi Gadihno (Photo: David Isabirye)

Mbarara City Football Club has completed the signing of midfielder Gadaffi Gadihno.

The Ankole Lions agreed on terms with the intelligent midfielder from the West Nile based outfit Onduparaka FC for a two-year tenure.

This development was confirmed by the Mbarara City Public Relations Officer Sadam Mugarura on Thursday, 30th May 2019.

Mbarara City Football Club has signed Gadafi Gadihno for two years Mbarara City FC PRO

Gadafi thus becomes the club’s first signing of in the primary transfer window with many others expected to follow suit.

He joins former club-mate Rashid Mohammed, the other player who crossed over from Onduparaka.

The club is also in talks with the Caterpillars’ trusted gem Viane Ssekajugo.

Mbarara City FC had a stellar epoch last season, finishing 5th on the 16 team log with 46 points from 30 matches played.

A season earlier (2017/18), the club was nearly relegated before rebuilding to assemble a formidable technical and playing wing.

Under the technical reinforcements, head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi replaced Samuel Kawalya.

Baker Kasule was hired to deputize Mbabazi and Yusuf Ssenyonjo as the goalkeeping coach.

A number of players were also added to the side as Paul Mucureezi, Pistis Barenge, Ivan Eyam, Jude Ssemugabi, Rashid as well as mid-season transfers; holding midfielder Ivan Mbowa and defender Ronnie Kisekka.