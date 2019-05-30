Okello’s trial stint at FC Zurich continues with steady progress

Allan Okello (third from left) in Zurich

All signs indicate, at least for now, that exciting Ugandan teenager Allan Okello could soon pen a lucrative deal in professional football.

The KCCA Football Club left-footed attacker is currently undergoing trials at Swiss top flight side Fussballclub Zürich.

Thursday, 30th May 2019, marks the fourth day on trials for the pint-sized but immensely gifted youngster at FC Zurich.

Day one was strictly behind closed doors after he had toured all the club facilities.

During the second day, he was involved in ball work with other players on trial as well as the academy players at FC Zurich before Wednesday’s tactical training.

On Thursday, Okello played in a mini-tournament against Benfica (Portugal).

The other clubs in this mini-tournament are; Seattle Sounders (United States), Paok (Greece), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Seville (Spain) and Argentina’s Boca Juniors.

He will play the first competitive game against a select team from Benfica, then against Bale and US side Seattle.

Ludovic Magnin’s side invited Okello through Real Stars Sports Agency.

While in Zurich, Okello has been in close association with famous FIFA players’ agent Fahd Adamson.

Adamson was recently engaged in the sale of Angola captain Michael Bastos to Italian Serie A side FC Lazio.

The trial period for Okello at FC Zurich will conclude on 1st June 2019 before the decision is taken whether to retain him or not.

Okello is expected to fly back home by 3rd June 2019.