Speaker Kadaga joins the elite woodball bandwagon in Uganda, vows to support the game’s growth

Uganda Wooball Federation officials applaud Speaker Kadaga (holding mallet) after scoring in a woodball gate at Spenah Beach on Thursday (Photo: David Isabirye)

*Speaker Kadaga played woodball for the first time during the second World Beach Woodball championship in Entebbe

* She has hailed woodball as a young growing sport and saluted the Uganda Woodball Federation for the work well executed

Uganda’s number one citizen President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni once held the mallet, swung majestically and scored through the gate as he embraced the woodball game.

Janet Museveni, the first Lady and Minister of Education and Sports followed suit.

On Thursday, May 30, 2019, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga also played the mallet and gate game for the first time at the lavish Spenah Beach in Entebbe off the shores of Lake Victoria.

Speaker Kadaga playing woodball at Spenah Beach in Entebbe on Thursday (Photo: David Isabirye)

Kadaga had paid a courtesy visit during the climax of the second beach woodball world cup and the 6th Uganda International Woodball open.

Three days earlier, a senior cabinet minister in charge of General duties in the office of the Prime Minister Mary Karooro Okurut Busingye had also played woodball for the first time in her life.

Okurut was officiating at the opening of the 2nd beach woodball world cup on Monday as she represented the first lady at the ceremony.

Upon the visit at the closure, Kadaga has heaped praise on the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) for promoting the game in Uganda since it was introduced in 2006 by Paul Mark Kayongo.



I commend the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) for having witnessed the growth of the game in the country. Many things start and collapse in this country but I thank the UWbF for spear heading the cause. I urge you to promote the growth of the game through schools and institutions. For the world beach woodball championship, I thank the local organizing committee and the entire organization. Rebecca Kadaga, Speaker of the Uganda Parliament

Speaker Kadaga addressing the delegates at Spenah Beach (Photo: David Isabirye)

Kadaga had been expected to grace the Africa Woodball Workshop held at Peniel beach under the theme; “Enhancing Unity, Knowledge & Development of Woodball in Africa”.

Uganda Woodball Federation President, who is also the boss at the helm of teh African body, Paul Mark Kayongo saluted the involvement of the top Government big wigs in the development of this game.

Hailed as the “god-father” of woodball in Uganda and Africa, tagged the participation of the Speaker as a land-mark trend in the development of the sport.

Woodball is one of the youngest sports in Uganda. I am overwhelmed by the rate at which the game has grown. Woodball is a networking game and one that determines mind articulation. The involvement of the Speaker of Parliament is a landmark towards the development of this sport. We are grateful Paul Mark Kayongo, Uganda Woodball Federation President

Paul Mark Kayongo, the Africa and Uganda Woodball Federation president (Photo: David Isabirye)

Over the years, the development of Woodball in Uganda has been a promising progress since 2008 when I first visited the country. The vision for should now be to make woodball a very popular sport in the country Thomas Kok, International Woodball Federation Vice President

The second beach woodball championship was successfully concluded on Thursday afternoon.

Giants Chinese Taipei won the three day championship with 18 medals (6 golds, 7 silver and 5 bronze).

Hosts Uganda A took second place with 16 medals (6 golds, 4 silver and 6 bronze).

Hong Kong (China) finished third after taking 5 medals that included 2 golds, 2 silvers and one bronze medal.

Kenya won one silver and bronze apiece to finish with two medals and take fourth place.

China had only one medal (bronze) and finished fifth.

Eritrea, Tanzania, South Sudan, Burundi, Somalia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Singapore did not win any medal.

The next event on the international calendar is the 11th Asian cup.

Speaker Kadaga (holding mallet) with IWbF and UWbF officials (Photo: David Isabirye)