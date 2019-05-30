Uganda Athletics Federation stakes Shs 14m for Akii Bua Championship

Shida Leni (2398) powers to the 400M finish line at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

The Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) has staked Shs 14M prize money towards winners of the 21st edition of the Akii Bua memorial track and field meet.

The one-day meet is slated for this weekend (On Saturday, 1st June 2019) at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The development comes in the wake of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) recent granting Uganda world ranking status to the Akii Bua Meeting and National Track and Field Championships.



The lucrative prize money offer to top 8 finishers in each of the 10 selected events is expected increase quality of performance, competition and attractiveness of the event. David Namayo Mawerere, Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) Publicity Secretary

The federation has also reconsidered increasing the number of events on the programme outside the invitational ones that comprise 400m hurdles as a special event in memory of Akii Bua Olympic gold and 7 others which will also earn prize money.

The Ugandan athletes can therefore achieve the entry standard within the respective qualification period by virtue of their IAAF World Ranking position in the selected event and through the traditional entry standard process at the end of the respective qualification period.

IAAF this year decided to introduce a dual qualification system that combines both the traditional method of achieving the entry standards and the new World Ranking System, to determine which athletes are eligible for Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 selection and subsequent World series.

Prize Money Distribution: