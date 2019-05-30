Athletics

Uganda Athletics Federation stakes Shs 14m for Akii Bua Championship

ago
by David Isabirye
TwitterFacebookInstagram
Shida Leni (2398) powers to the 400M finish line at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

The Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) has staked Shs 14M prize money towards winners of the 21st edition of the Akii Bua memorial track and field meet.

The one-day meet is slated for this weekend (On Saturday, 1st June 2019) at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The development comes in the wake of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) recent granting Uganda world ranking status to the Akii Bua Meeting and National Track and Field Championships.


The lucrative prize money offer to top 8 finishers in each of the 10 selected events is expected increase quality of performance, competition and attractiveness of the event.

David Namayo Mawerere, Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) Publicity Secretary
Bosco Okello Ejwi Ejwi congratulates David Namayo Mawerere (Photo: David Isabirye)

The federation has also reconsidered increasing the number of events on the programme outside the invitational ones that comprise 400m hurdles as a special event in memory of Akii Bua Olympic gold and 7 others which will also earn prize money.

The Ugandan athletes can therefore achieve the entry standard within the respective qualification period by virtue of their IAAF World Ranking position in the selected event and through the traditional  entry standard process at the end of the respective qualification period.

IAAF this year decided to introduce a dual qualification system that combines both the traditional method of achieving the entry standards and the new World Ranking System, to determine which athletes are eligible for Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 selection and subsequent World series.

Prize Money Distribution:

 S/n   Invitational Events  Position  Prize
1 100m Men  1st 350,000
2 400m Men  2nd  250,000
3 400m Women  3rd 200,000
4 800m Women  4th 160,000
5 1,500m Men  5th 130,000
6 5,000m Women  6th 110,000
7 10,000m Men  7th 100,000
8 Long Jump Men  8th 90,000
9 Javelin Women    
10 Discus Men    
    Sub Total 1,390,000
    Total Prize 13,900,000
       
       
 S/n   Open Events  Position  Prize
1 100m Women  1st 50,000
2 200m Men  2nd  30,000
3 200m Women  3rd 20,000
4 800m Men    
5 1,500m Women    
6 3000m SC Men Sub Total 100,000
7 Discus Women Total Prize 700,000
       
       
 S/n   Special Event  Position   
1 400m Hurdles Men   80,000
2 400 Hurdles Women   60,000
      50,000
       
    Sub Total 190,000
    Total Prize 380,000
       
    Grand Total 14,980,000

You May Also Like

Global Athletics body grants Akii Bua Memorial Championship World Status

Uganda’s Kiplimo triumphs in the 2019 Great Manchester Run

IAAF Diamond League: Nanyondo sets new national record as Chemutai impresses

Leave a Reply