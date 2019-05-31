18 African countries grace the International Sports Law Training Program in Kampala

Participants at the 3rd International Sports Law Program at Sheraton Kampala Hotel during day one (Photo: David Isabirye)

3rd International Sports Law Training Program

Friday, 31st – 2nd June 2019

At Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Uganda

The International sports law training program has started at Sheraton Kampala Hotel in Kampala on Friday morning.

This is the third year in a row that such a program is taking place in Uganda.

This three day program is being organized by the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) in conjunction with Olympic Solidarity and ISDE Law Business School.

The chief facilitator is Professor John White from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

Professor John White presenting about the Introduction to sports law; the approach of academia (Photo: David Isabirye)

Prof. White will work alongside Dr Georgina White, Moses Mwase, Dev Kumar Parmar, Sarah Ochwada and Dr. Donald Rukare for the duration of their program.

In the opening remarks, the Secretary General of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) warmly welcomed all the delegates from the respective African National Olympic Committee (NOC’s).

William Blick, the President of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member lauded all the participating countries and individual personalities, throwing a token of appreciation to the Olympic Solidarity who have funded the program for now three years.



I am very excited to receive you at the third International Sports Law Program which will run for three days. We have 18 countries and a number of representatives from Uganda. This program is funded by the Olympic Solidarity and we are grateful. The program remains inclined towards solving matters of sports withing the sporting environment. William F Blick, President of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC)

William F. Blick, the President Uganda Olympic Committee (Photo: David Isabirye)

The program was officially opened up by the Executive Director, Judicial Training Institute Hon. Justice Dr. Henry Adonyo.

Dr. Adonyo hailed the UOC for spur-heading such a dialogue that remain pertinent in the development of sports.

He also called for great deliberations from the delegations as regards the sports law development, calling for using of arbitration to solve in-house sports issues.



The third international sports law program is a good plat form to discuss a way forward for strengthening the sports law. It is crucial that players are given good contracts which can help them live good lives after sport. There is also a need for specialized sports lawyers

Executive Director, Judicial Training Institute Hon. Justice Dr. Henry Adonyo

Dr. Henry Adonyo, Executive Director Judicial Training Institute (Photo: David Isabirye)

Participating countries:

There are a number of African countries taking part in this workshop.

Hosts Uganda are joined by Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Botswana, Togo, Lesotho, Togo, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Mauritius, Malawi, Somalia, South Sudan, Burundi, Cameroon, Eritrea, Sudan, United Kingdom,

Topics of discussion:

A wide range of topics are part of the rich agenda. These range from the introduction to sports law: The approach of academia and the approach in practice, the ancient Olympics: myths and realities, Court of Arbitration for Sports and its operation: a practical approach, the sports and employment law, human rights and sports – emerging issues (some current criminological and legal issues), E-Sports, corruption and sports, anti-doping (the legal framework), a panel discussion on challenges to sports law in Africa seeking the way forward and climax with the seminar evaluation.

Alex Luganda, from the Uganda Law Society is part of the program (Photo: David Isabirye)

International Sports Law Program at ball room, Sheraton Kampala Hotel (Photo: David Isabirye)

Reactions:



As the Futsal family, this International Sports Law Program is timely. Futsal is an infant sport in Uganda and incorporation of sports Law at a tender age of the sports gives the game (sports personalities and all stake holders a more strong Legal stand to manage Futsal disputes in the right sports Law (ADR) jurisdiction other than litigation as has been the trend in Uganda Abbas Byaruhanga, Futsal Association Uganda

Abbas Byaruhanga from the Futsal Association Uganda (Photo: David Isabirye)



The evolving law of sport carries a significant impact to the development of sports. Often referred as the ‘Lex Sportiva’, the sports law is relevant particularily in dispute solving and ensuring sanity in sports. Countries without the sports law should follow suit like others like Canadian Tribunal, Italian Model, Kenyan Model, Japanese Model, UK Model, US Model and others. Moses Mwase

Moses Mwase presenting about Introduction to sports law: the approach in practice (Photo: David Isabirye)

The discussions we are having at this seminar are healthy as we forge a way forward on how sports law should better be utilized. As FUFA, we have been concerned by cases of counterfeit, contracts of players, hooliganism, image rights and the like. The law addresses all those concerns. Denis Lukambi, FUFA Legal Officer

Denis Lukambi, FUFA Lawyer (Photo: David Isabirye)

The program will continue on Saturday and climax on Sunday before the delegates return to their respective countries.

Participants:

Foreign Legion:

Dickson Jere (Zambia), Seydou Me Mohammed Diagne (Senegal), Ringisai K.H Mapondera (Zimbabwe), Bahire Alphonse (Rwanda), Ibrahim Sati Nkwa (Tanzania), Richard Papie (Mauritius), Emmanuel Theu (Malawi), Omar Mohammed Addo (Somalia), Harrison El Haj Paul (South Sudan), Jean Paul Manwangari (Burundi), Mohamed Vala (Mozambique), Mathias Dinga Nyoh (Cameroon), Sharp Kopano Yarona (Botswana), Rawal Paurvi (Kenya), Sarah Ochwada (Kenya), Edjaide Pehena Walla Paganao (Togo), Suliman Allahjabo Cabo (Sudan), Tecle Sahlemariam (Eritrea), Adv Bothobile Shebe (Lesotho), Professor White (United Kingdom), Frances Georgina White (United Kingdom), Dev Kumar Parmar (United Kingdom), Sadia Bakarr (Sierra Leone), Muhongo Tuhafeni Mekondjo (Namibia)

Ugandan representatives:

William Fredrick Blick (Uganda Olympic Committee), Dr Donald Rukare (Uganda Olympic Committee), Moses Mwase (Uganda Olympic Committee), Kenneth Gimugu (Uganda Olympic Committee), Dunstan K. Nsubuga (Uganda Olympic Committee), Abbas Byaruhanga (Futsal Association Uganda), Denis Lukambi (Federation of Uganda Football Associations),

Dominic Akena (Uganda Handball Federation), Michael Wandera (Uganda Weighlifting and Wrestling Federation), Phillip Wafula Muhindo (Uganda Hockey Federation), Daniel Ajju Odongo (Uganda Taekwondo Federation), Andrew Masaba (Uganda Archery Federation), Dan Wegulo (Uganda Rugby Union), Sophia Masagazi (Uganda Volleyball Federation), Enock Kayondo (Uganda Table Tennis Federation), Franck Francis Kiwa (Uganda Athletics Federation), Hudson Ssegamwenge (Federation of Uganda Basketball Association), Chris Ibaale (Uganda Cycling Association), Apollo Katumba (Bomwans), Lillian Tibatwema, William Byaruhanga, Yorokamu Bamwine, Shadiah Nakamanya, Ivan Magomu (Uganda Christian University), Timothy Kaggya (Uganda Christian University), Alex Luganda (Uganda Law Society), Suzan Nakabuye (Ministry of Justice), Samson Ssemakadde (Journalist), Harriet Ityanga (Ministry of Justice), Fatima Nanziri (Ministry of Justice)