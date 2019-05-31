Afcon 2019: Algeria official 23-man squad named

Algeria

Algeria Coach Djamel Belmadi has named his final team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and officially becomes the first nation to do so without putting anyone on standby.

The squad starts training on June 3 in Algiers but will hold a camp in Qatar where they will play friendlies against Burundi and Mali in preparations for the showdown in Egypt.

Usual suspects Rais M’Bolhi, Sofiane Feghouli and Riyad Mahrez headline the star-studded squad that has only one local-based player Hicham Boudaoui, who plays for Paradou.

Algeria will face East Africans Tanzania and Kenya as well as West African giants Senegal in Group C

Algeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Rais M’Bolhi (El Etifaq, Saudi Arabia), Azzedine Doukha (Al Raed, Saudi Arabia), Alexandre Oukidja (Metz FRA)

Defenders: Aissa Mandi (Real Betis, Spain), Mehdi Zeffane (Rennes, France), Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes, France), Rafik Halliche (Moreirense, Portugal), Mehdi Tahrat (Lens, France), Djamel Benlamri (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Youcef Atal (Nice, France), Mohamed Fares (SPAL, Italy)

Midfielders: Haris Belkebla (Brest, France), Ismail Bennacer (Empoli, Italy), Mehdi Abeid (Dijon, France), Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasary, Turkey), Adlene Guedioura (Nottingham Forest, England), Hicham Boudaoui (Paradou)

Forwards: Adam Ounas (Naples, Italy), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, England), Islam Slimani (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Yacine Brahimi (Porto, Portugal), Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd, Qatar), Youcef Belaili (Esperance Tunisia)