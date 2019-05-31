Airtel ‘Sukuma Cash’ Promotion winners land fully paid tickets to watch AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt

Airtel Uganda’s Remmie Kisakye hands over a dummy ticket to Moses Ebuk

Airtel Sukuma Cash Promotion:

Customers and agents win an all-expense paid trip to AFCON in Egypt

Customers and agents stand a chance to win Sh500,000 daily

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda is taking ten fans to watch the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt.

The company will take 10 lucky subscribers after participating in the on-going Sukuma cash promotion.

Peter Eseleand Moses Ebuk are the latest winners of the fully paid for ticket for Egypt to watch the AFCON 2019 finals during the ongoing Sukuma Cash promotion.

These two lucky winners will be travelling to Egypt to watch Uganda Cranes play live during the 2019 AFCON championship.

They will join Carol Nakabugo and Isaac Mawanda, the first two lucky ticket winners.

Esele is an Airtel Money subscriber whilst Silver Moses Ebuk Silver is an agent based in Ayam district.

The duo were joined by hundreds of other subscribers who won the daily prize of UGX500,000 each in the third draw of the competition.

During the handover Remmie Kisakye, Head of Brands and Communications Airtel Uganda encouraged subscribers to continue making transactions because everyone is a winner.

She also encouraged the winners to continue making transactions because their continued support for Airtel Uganda is support to the Uganda Cranes team.



Since the promotion begun, we have rewarded 175 Airtel Uganda subscribers each week, and we are excited to be rewarding more today. In the Sukuma Cash promotion, everyone is a winner when they send money to their family and friends. This is because we cut the transaction fees by 60% which means that whenever you send money, you are making a saving Remmie Kisakye

Remmies Kisakye rewards a winner in the Sukuma Cash promotion

30yr old Moses Ebuk Silver thanked Airtel for the gift of a lifetime.

“I will be travelling to Cairo to cheer my national team on as we participate in AFCON free of charge. This is really the gift of a lifetime,” he shared.



To stand a chance to win, subscribers simply have to dial *185# and send money or carry out any other Airtel Money transactions like pay bills, pay school fees buy data, voice as well as voice bundles.