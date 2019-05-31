Atamba, Mukoya excel at the 6th Uganda International Woodball Championship

Onesmas Atamba (second from left) recieves the trophy (Photo: David Isabirye)

6th Uganda International Woodball Championship:

Overall winners (Stroke):

Men: Onesmus Atamba (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club A) – 95 Strokes

Women: Florence Mukoya (Makerere University Business School) – 101 Strokes

The 6th Uganda International Woodball Championship was successfully concluded at the grass fairways off Spenah beach in Entebbe on Thursday.

Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club A’s Onesmus Atamba and Makerere University Business School’s Florence Mukoya emerged as the overall male and female respective winners in the singles strokes competition.

Onesmas Atamba (second from left) is congratulated by the Entebbe Town Clerk Magumba during the closing ceremony (Photo: David Isabirye)

Atamba, also the head coach for team Uganda at the 2nd World Beach woodball championship scored 95 strokes to win the singles stroke event, beating Chinese Taipei’s Wang Qi An by count back.

Ndejje University’s Israel Kayongo Muwanguzi was five strokes behind as he scored 100 strokes to finish third.

71 players took part in the singles men event.

The women singles’ event was won by Florence Mukoya of Makerere University Business School A (101 strokes).

Mukoya was 5 strokes better than second placed Denise Pulkeria Nanjeru (106 strokes).

Claire Katusiime took bronze with 107 strokes.

A total of 39 female players participated.

Female teams top performers joined by the AUUS President Peninah Kabenge (in white) during the closing ceremony held at Peniel beach hotel (Photo: David Isabirye)

Doubles:

Makerere University pair of Daniel Olima Apita and David Obiro scored 41 strokes to win the strokes doubles men.

Olima and Obiro were victorious over Ndejje University’s duo of Israel Kayongo Muwanguzi and Pius Ssebuliba (49 strokes).

Benson Kanyesigye and Samson Rugongeza of Makerere University scored 54 to win bronze.

The strokes doubles women event was won by Christine Birungi and Elizabeth Nambeguya of Ndejje University with 51 strokes.

Mariam Nampero and Maria Teresa Nansereko of Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club A scored 56 strokes to take silver.

The bronze for the stroke doubles women was clinched by the tried and tested pairing of Lillian Zawedde and Flavia Navubya (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club A) who scored 58 strokes.

Team Events:

Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club A team of Brian Gwaaka, Onesmus Atamba, Emmanuel Opio Ecuru and Ronald Mulindwa won gold.

The quartet tallied a combined score of 203 strokes, four better than Makerere University team (Samson Rugongeza, David Obiro, Daniel Apita Olima and Benson Kanyesigye).

The bronze male team was Ndejje University who finished with 213 strokes.

Women Team (Stroke):

Ndejje Woodball Corporate Club A also won the women version of the team event (stroke) with 223 strokes.

The team consisted of Lillian Zawedde, Mariam Nampero, Joyce Nalubega and Pauline Nakayenga.

Ndejje University’s Joan Mukoova, Christine Birungi, Denise Pulkeria and Elizabeth Nambeguya scored 227 to take silver whereas the bronze was won by Uganda People’s Defence Airforces.

The championship was played concurrently as the 2nd world beach woodball event was also being played on the sand of Spenah beach.

Team Chinese Taipei emerged as the overall winners having collected 18 medals to Uganda’s 16.

Chinese Taipei got 6 Gold, 7 Silver, 5 Bronze to Uganda’s 6 Gold, 4 Silver and 6 Bronze medals.

Team Hong Kong finished third overall with a total of 5 Medals, 2 Gold and silver apiece with one bronze.

Top three countries show off their medals and trophies (Photo: David Isabirye)

The official prize giving ceremony was held at the nearby Peniel beach hotel where all the top performers were rewarded with certificates, medals and trophies.

Uganda Woodball Federation President Paul Mark Kayongo hailed the participating countries, individuals, sponsors and partners for the successful event.



This has been a successful event. We recorded history having hosted the Speaker of Parliament, two ministers, two ambassadors, officials from the national council of sports, International Woodball Federation Officials and high profile personalities during this championship. I thank the participating countries and individuals in both the 2nd World Beach Woodball Championship and the 6th Uganda International Championship. Paul Mark Kayongo, Uganda Woodball Federation President

Partners and Sponsors:

The Government of Uganda bankrolled the championship. Other partners included National Council of Sports (NCS), Africa Gold Refineries, Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC), Entebbe Municipal Council, Spenah Beach, Peniel Beach, Imperial Hotels, CPA Uganda, Coral Paintings, Sports Consult Limited and Ndejje University