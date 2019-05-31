Challengers, KICC faceoff as Aziz Damani lie in wait for Division One T20 final

The Division One T20 championship comes to a close on Sunday with the finest T20 teams battling for the title.

Aziz Damani who made it to the final via a lottery are awaiting the winners of the third eliminator between KICC and Challengers.

Challengers, a dominant T20 side, were unlucky to lose to Damani in the first eliminator due to a wet pitch both sides had to bowl to stumps and even that could not separate them as only one player from each side was able to hit the wicket which led to a coin toss with Damani nicking it via the coin toss. However, the loss didn’t eliminate Challengers completely as they would meet the winner of eliminator two KICC who swept past Patidar.

Challengers will be seeking revenge against KICC who denied them a final appearance last year defeating them in a rain-affected semifinal.

Both sides have a good mix of youth and experience with KICC looking at former national team captain Davis Karashani, Lawrence Ssematimba, Irfan Afridi for leadership while Challengers will be counting on national team players Hamu Kayondo, Arthur Kyobe, Zephaniah Arinaitwe and Shahzad Kamal for inspiration.

Aziz Damani will be waiting for the winner of that game in the final that will be played in the afternoon the University Oval in Kyambogo.

Damani has a fully loaded arsenal of mostly national team players but the spotlight will be on Roger Mukasa, the Cricket Cranes captain, who had forgettable qualifiers with the bat. You back Mukasa to come good for Damani because of all the class around him in Saud Islam, Brian Masaba, Kenneth Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo, Charles Waiswa and his big brother Frank Nsubuga.

Both games will be played at the reliable Kyambogo Oval just in case it rains on Sunday and it will be Free Entrance.