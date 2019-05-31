Defender Muweesi is still our player, Katwe United cries out

Bashir Muweesi (left) with the Mbarara City CEO Sadam Mugarura

The legit transfer period in football is often officially referred to as the “silly season”.

It is in this epoch where players are legally allowed to change from one club to another.

But again, speculation linking players from one club to another, under the guise of the treading rumor mill is officially allowed.

Players and clubs smile as well as shed tears in the same vein. This period is always tense, dramatic as well as a make or break affair for players, agents (representatives) and clubs alike.

In Uganda, the drama has already kicked off in style.

Hardly had the management of Uganda Premier League side Mbarara City announced the acquisition of king pin defender Bashir Muweesi than the ‘rightful’ owner of the player came out with a deep voice.

A Kampala regional club, Katwe United has swiftly reacted barely 24 hours Muweesi was unveiled to the public as a Mbarara City player for three year contract.

“Bashir Muweesi is still a player contracted with Katwe United. I am surprised that Mbarara City FC announced him. We did not formalize anything with them (Mbarara City) about the player” Katwe United FC President Hon. Allan Ssewanyana, who is currently on a working trip in South Africa fumed.

On Thursday, Muweesi was unveiled by the Ankole Lions on a three year contract.

To that effect, Mbarara City has since issued a statement regarding the development.



We want to state that Muweesi’s contract with Katwe United still has one and a half years before it lapses in January 2020. As of now, there is no understanding with Mbarara City to see him cut short his contract and join them. He is still our player. Katwe United Football Club has no problem with any player joining a club of his choice as long as he follows the prescribed transfer procedures. Katwe United Football Club Statement

The law on the transfer of players is clear. Muweesi is from the lower league and we are providing the platform. We are ready to give the compensation and life move on Saddam Mugarura, Mbarara City FC CEO

Mbarara City on Thursday also announced the arrival of bow legged midfieder Gadaffi Gadihno from Onduparaka Football Club.