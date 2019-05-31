Financially troubled Volleyball Cranes to travel to Nairobi by bus

Nason Bwesigye, Volleyball Cranes head coach

Lack of funds seems to be a song for almost all sports federations in Uganda and whenever a club or national team is headed out for an engagement, there is a public outcry.

Despite government bragging about the increase in financial support towards sports associations in recent years, this seems to be a drop in the ocean with teams still struggling.

As the Volleyball Cranes head to Kenya for the Men’s All Africa Games Zone V qualifiers this weekend, there is still uncertainty about whether the proposed budget of $12,000 (About 45 million shillings) will be met.

Of the above-mentioned amount, the government has only been able to contribute seven million shillings with the team expected to travel by road on Saturday.

Hadijjah Semanda (L), Uganda Volleyball Federation president

Uganda Volleyball Federation President, Hadijah Namanda believes this is a big challenge because it disrupts the team’s organisation.

“It is sad that we cannot raise the budget we had planned. The tournament starts on Monday but the team will travel by road on Saturday night. If we can’t realise the remaining balance by Saturday, we shall be forced to reduce on the travelling contingent,” she said.

According to Namanda, accommodation alone takes $7,000, yet there are other costs that must be met.

Andrew Okapis, Volleyball Cranes assistant coach (Photo: CAVB)

Despite the financial hiccup, coach Andrew Okapis is optimistic the team will put the struggles aside and put up a good performance.

“We are aware of the challenges but we don’t want that to get to the players’ minds. The players are focused and ready to play,” said Okapis.

He further asserted that the target is to win and qualify for All Africa games in Morocco.

“I think the team we have is good enough to compete and the ultimate target for us is to win gold and qualify for the games in Morocco.”

Uganda will serve off against Egypt on Monday next week, before playing against Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania.

Travelling Team