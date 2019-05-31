FUFA Confirms match officials for Ssingo, Ssese Masaza 2019 opener

2019 Masaza Cup (Sponsored by Airtel Uganda)
Official Opening Match: Saturday, 1st June
- Ssingo Vs Ssese – Ssaza Ground, Mityana (3 PM)
Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed the match officials for the official opening match of the 2019 Airtel Uganda sponsored Masaza cup between Ssingo and Ssese.
For starters, defending champions Ssingo play host to the islanders Ssese at the Mityana Ssaza ground on Saturday, 1st June 2019, in a contest that will be graced His Majesty the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.
From officiating at the Uganda’s schools football ‘world cup’, “The Copa Coca cola” championship in Jinja, Nasser Muhammed Kirya will handle the epic clash.
Solomon Lusambya and Charles Zziwa are the first and second assistant referees respectively.
The fourth official will be Rashid Boogere Kimera. FUFA Delegate and assessor Joseph Mwanje is the referee’s assessor.
For the curtain raiser between St Noa and Dynamic in women’s football, the officials will all be women.
The center referee for the curtain raiser will be Shamirah Nabukenya.
Assistant Referee 1 shall be Oliver Nakitto and Sharon Atuhairwe as the second assistant.
Curtain Raiser:
St Noa Vs Dynamic (11 AM)
Officials:
- Referee: Shamirah Nabukenya
- Assistant Referee 1: Oliver Nakitto
- Assistant Referee 2: Sharon Atuhairwe
- Referee Assessor: Joseph Mwanje
Ssingo Vs Ssese (3 PM)
Officials:
- Referee: Nasser Muhammed Kirya
- Assistant Referee 1: Solomon Lusambya
- Assistant Referee 2: Charles Zziwa
- Fourth official: Rashid Boogere Kimera
- Referee Assessor: Joseph Mwanje
Groups:
- Masengere: Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese
- Butikiro: Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki
- Muganzirwaza: Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala
- Bulange: Buwekula, Busiro, Kyadondo, Buluuli
Previous winners
- 2004 Gomba
- 2005 Mawokota
- 2006 Kkoki
- 2007 Mawokota
- 2008 Kyaddondo
- 2008 Gomba
- 2010 – not held
- 2011 Buluuli
- 2012 Bulemeezi
- 2013 Mawokota
- 2014 Gomba
- 2015 Ssingo
- 2016 Buddu
- 2017 Gomba
- 2018 Ssingo