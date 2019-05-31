FUFA Confirms match officials for Ssingo, Ssese Masaza 2019 opener

The match officials who will handle the match between Ssingo and Ssese at Mityana Ssaza ground

2019 Masaza Cup (Sponsored by Airtel Uganda)

Official Opening Match: Saturday, 1st June

Ssingo Vs Ssese – Ssaza Ground, Mityana (3 PM)

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed the match officials for the official opening match of the 2019 Airtel Uganda sponsored Masaza cup between Ssingo and Ssese.

For starters, defending champions Ssingo play host to the islanders Ssese at the Mityana Ssaza ground on Saturday, 1st June 2019, in a contest that will be graced His Majesty the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

From officiating at the Uganda’s schools football ‘world cup’, “The Copa Coca cola” championship in Jinja, Nasser Muhammed Kirya will handle the epic clash.

Solomon Lusambya and Charles Zziwa are the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Nasser Mohammed Kirya

The fourth official will be Rashid Boogere Kimera. FUFA Delegate and assessor Joseph Mwanje is the referee’s assessor.

For the curtain raiser between St Noa and Dynamic in women’s football, the officials will all be women.

The center referee for the curtain raiser will be Shamirah Nabukenya.

Assistant Referee 1 shall be Oliver Nakitto and Sharon Atuhairwe as the second assistant.

Officials:

Referee: Shamirah Nabukenya

Assistant Referee 1: Oliver Nakitto

Assistant Referee 2: Sharon Atuhairwe

Referee Assessor: Joseph Mwanje

Groups:

Masengere: Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese

Ssingo, Bugerere, Buvuma, Gomba, Ssese Butikiro : Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki

: Buddu, Mawogola, Mawokota, Bulemezi, Kooki Muganzirwaza : Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala

: Busujju, Kabula, Kyaggwe, Butambala Bulange: Buwekula, Busiro, Kyadondo, Buluuli

Previous winners