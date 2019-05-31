Kawempe Muslim defender passes on

Rehema Adubango (Middle) closes in on Rukia Namubiru of Ajax Queens in a league game this season (Photo: FUFA)

Just a day after Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC were bundled out of the FUFA Women Elite League championship playoffs, the team has lost one of its players on Friday evening.

Defender Rehema Adubango has been confirmed dead on Friday following an electric shock.

“Sad news, Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC is saddened to inform you about the sudden death of Rehema Adubago which has happened this evening after being electrically shocked by power. We shall keep you updated on any development,” reads a statement from the club.

According to one of the deceased’s teammates Florence Nalumansi, Adubango died after suffering an electric shock in Kawanda.

“We had gone for a swimming session as a team and when our time was up, we were told to move out which we did. Adubango was one of the last to move out. The people in charge switched on their machines at the facility and I think there was lose connection. We alerted them but she had already been shocked.”

Nalumansi adds that there were efforts to rush her to the hospital first getting medical attention at the nearby clinic before being rushed to Mulago hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Adubango was a senior six student at Kawempe Muslim and has been a key figure at the heart of defence for the four-time league winners.

Last month, she helped the school team win the National Secondary School Games in Mbale district, a tournament they ended without conceding.

She has been won three league titles at the club and played yesterday as Kawempe Muslim lost 4-2 to UCU Lady Cardinals and scored into her own net.