Kirinya-Jinja SS renamed Busoga United Football Club

Kirinya-Jinja SS Football line up that faced Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende. The club will now be known as Busoga United

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Executive Committee passed in unison the renaming of Kirinya-Jinja SS FC to Busoga United Football Club.

Effective the 2019/2020 season, Kirinya-Jinja SS will be known as Busoga United FC.

Kirinya Jinja S.S.S FC request to change the club name to Busoga United Football Club was approved. FUFA Statement

The identity of Busoga United Football Club is envisaged as a unifying name for the populous of the football mad Busoga area and people of the Eastern region.

The region is all-embracing from people of all walks of life in the districts of Jinja, Iganga, Kamuli, Namutumba to as far as Busembatia and Mbale as witnessed at the recently concluded Copa Coca-cola football championships.

The decision followed an earlier request by the management of the club through the FUFA Executive.

It was successfully passed at the 20th FUFA Executive Committee meeting on 25th May 2019 in Masaka at Brovad Hotel.

The meeting was chaired by the FUFA President Moses Magogo and attended by all the Executive Members.

For starters, Busoga United FC is led by a female president Diana Hope Nyago with Abbey Bogere Kikomeko the head coach.

Their home ground remains the Mighty Arena, located within the Jinja Secondary School premises.

The club was promoted from the FUFA Big League to the top tier division on Saturday, 14th May 2016 following a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Wandegeya FC on the final day of the regular season at the swampy Kanyanya playground.

James Otim (now at rival side BUL) scored a brace and roving right-back got the winner in the final minutes of the game.

Since that time, the club has re-branded, restructured and reinforced technically, administrative and playing staff as well.

Last season, the club finished 9th in the Uganda Premier League, having tallied 41 points from the 30 games played.

During the previous season, the FUFA Executive also blessed the change of name of Soana Football Club to Tooro United FC as well as the okay-ed their new venue in Fort Portal.

Relatedly, Kamuli Park was remounted into Wakiso Giants as they played in the second division before being promoted to top flight this season (They will also host their home games within Wakiso region).

Several other issues regarding governance with FUFA Membership were discussed as a couple of key decisions were also taken and must be implemented with immediate effect.

Also, the resignation of David Mukidi Kalyebara as the chairman of Northern Region Football Association was granted although he remains a FUFA Executive Committee Member.

In the same vein, the FUFA Executive endorsed elections for all the vacant positions be conducted by 1st July 2019.