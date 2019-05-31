Mbabazi inks resignation letter to Mbarara City FC

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi has eventually departed Mbarara City for greener pastures (Photo: David Isabirye)

From threats to threats, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi and Mbarara City Football Club had become the joke within Mbarara town and its peripheries.

Now, it is official, the former Uganda Cranes international has officially stepped aside with a year left on his employment contract at the Ankole Lions.

In a letter addressed to the club chief executive officer, Saddam Mugarura, the CAF ‘B’ licenced trainer lauded the management of Mbarara City FC for the splendid time spent together.

Currently with the Uganda national team in South Africa ahead of the 2019 COSAFA championship, Mbabazi is now officially a free agent ready to talk business with prospective clients, according to his representatives.

At the start of last season, Mbabazi had joined Mbarara City on a two year agreement after his tenure at FUFA Big League outfit Kyetume FC.

Previously, he had served at West Nile club Onduparaka having shifted base from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) where he served for a brief spell.

The former stylish Uganda Cranes midfielder has also coached Masavu and the Somalia National football team.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi at Entebbe International Airport as he departed for South Africa with the Uganda Cranes (Photo: David Isabirye)

When contacted for a comment, Mbarara City director, Hon Mwine Mpaka could neither confirm nor deny the allegations.

The legislator in the National Parliament representing the youth of Western Uganda sounded firm whether the coach stays or departs.

I have also heard (about his resignation) but yet to look at the letter. If he has, the contract he had with us is clear. It has a clause of compensation which he must respect. Mbarara City FC is ready to move on and we have rich options in our midst. Hon. Mwine Mpaka, Director Mbarara City

Categorically, the fate of his assistants Baker Kasule and Yusuf Ssenyonjo remains as a mystery as Jesus Christ’s imminent second coming.

What is next for Mbabazi?

Of course, there is smoke to the fire emitted by the soft spoken tactician.

It is a dark cloud that forecasts heavy rain in the coming weeks.

Questions why Mbabazi made the bitter decision to leave Mbarara City even after a very successful season will be left aside for the time being and rather, concentrate where he will go next.

L-R: Livingstone Mbabazi, Baker Kasule and Yusuf Ssenyonjo during their days at Mbarara City (Photo: David Isabirye)

Numerous offers are following in; ranging from former clubs Onduparaka and Kyetume, SC Villa, Express to the newbies in the premier league house Wakiso Giants and one club in Tanzania.

In fact, Mbabazi and his representatives have twice convened in a closed door meeting with the directors of Wakiso Giants for a possible transfer.

Being a hot cake on the market, the ball entirely remains in his court to decide where he will work.

Charles Mbabazi and Augustine Nsumba (right) during the Kyetume times (Photo: John Batanudde)

Mbabazi issues instructions to Onduparaka players at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Mbabazi is known as a hands-on tactician who executes his home-work early through thorough research to plan for the work tasks ahead.

Like in his playing days, he also preaches the possessive style of play, often counter-balancing with the contemporary football trends to suit to the dynamic nature of this beautiful game.