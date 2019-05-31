Wakiso Giants pass ‘good riddance’ notice to head coach Kirya, technical staff

Ibrahim ‘Uchumi’ Kirya talks to his star player Hassan Wasswa Dazo [Wakiso Media]

Mid-way his contract, Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya’s marriage with Wakiso Giants Football Club had started to develop weak-lines.

Since then, it remained entirely a bed-room affair that no-body even those enjoying tea in the sitting room could listen to the silent murmurs.

Kirya was to depart the club at the end of the season regardless of the state whether they had been elevated to the top tier league or not.

Eventually, one of the best kept secrets was publicly let out in an official memo, inked on the official club headed paper notifying the public of the fact that Kirya and his assistants have no place next season.

Like one would predict a storm in Hell, the letter appreciated the good deeds of the former SC Villa, Lweza and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) head coach.



Ibrahim Kirya has left his role as Wakiso Giants FC head coach after his one year contract at the club expired this week. We would like to thank Kirya for the hard work and commitment over the past 12 months.He has been a joy to work with and a complete gentleman. Kirya and his technical team will be etched in the history books of his club. Wakiso Giants Statement signed by CEO Sula Kamoga

Kirya joined Wakiso Giants in 2018 with a mission to lead the club to the promised land – Uganda Premier League.

He was working with Andy Lule as the immediate assistant coach.

The quest for a new manager:

Now that Kirya is out together with his working team, it is inevitable that a new manager will take over.

The process to recruit a new coach and his working team is seriously on with a couple of options being considered.

First choice on the list Abdallah Mubiru politely denied the offer.

Wakiso Giants has twice convened in a meeting with representatives of Livingstone Mbabazi.

By the time Mbabazi left with the Uganda Cranes on Tuesday, he had resigned his job at Mbarara City.

The resignation is not a guarantee of a job secured at Wakiso Giants since the newcomers were virtually offering no sign on fees although the allowances and salary is attractive.