Wanderers look to maintain unbeaten run, Budo face Avengers

Wanderers

Wanderers have had a perfect start to their 50-over season, winning all their three games and will be seeking their 4th win as they look to put some distance between them and the chasing pack.

Wanderers will be taking on the students of Aziz Damani Development side at the lakeside oval in Entebbe.

Aziz Damani is desperate for a win if they are to have any chances of promotion after dropping points against Budo last weekend when their game was washed out by rain. The Division 3 winners from last season are yet to find their footing in Division 2 as they battle sides better than what they faced last season.

Wanderers are looking a determined side this season and the nail-biting win over Premier has given them believe that this might be the year they end their Division 2 association.

Team Captain Denis Musali should be available for selection after missing the last two games but Wanderers will be without batsmen Micheal Nuwagaba and Adonia Waibale who are away due to work commitments.

Division 2 leading wicket-taker Arnold Tembo should be fit for selection after a month of resting his injured groin.

In the other Division 2 encounter, Avengers take on school side Budo at the Kings College Oval in Budo.

Budo were the happier of the sides with the washout against Damani their 1st points of the season as well. They will be looking to upset Avengers who are clear favourites in this encounter but they if they can play to their potential they will give Avengers a run for their money. Budo came close last season at the same ground failing to win by just 12 runs in a spirited chase of 234. Team Captain Abu Mayanja is unavailable to play due to the holy month but will be on the touchline directing his charges.

The Division 2 50-over championship has eight sides who will play a round robin format with the top 2 sides at the end of the season guaranteed promotion to Division 1.