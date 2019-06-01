Defending Champions Ssingo humble Ssese in 2019 Masaza football opening match

Ssingo XI

Masaza Cup 2019 (Sponsored by Airtel Uganda):



Official Opening Match:

Ssingo 3-0 Ssese

Defending champions Ssingo kicked off the 2019 Masaza football cup defence with a bold statement, winning 3-0 during the official opening match played over a slippery surface at the Mityana Ssaza ground on Saturday.

Gangly forward Ronald Ssempala as well as midfielders Geofrey Gaganga and Sula Mpanga scored the goals for the two time champions, who are coached by Shafik Bisaso.

Towering striker forward Ssempala brushed home the opening goal as early as the third minute during the well-attended match also graced by the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Ten minutes later, Mpanga’s long range low drive beat goalkeeper Yusuf Bwambale for the second goal amidst wild cheers.

The home side took the lead by the end of business for the opening 45 minutes.

In the second stanza, Ssese returned a composed entity and played the better football although finishing remained their biggest weakness as the Denis duo of Mwemeezi and Kalanzi fluffed chance after chance.

Against the run of play Ssingo extended their lead through Gaganga after Ssempala’s donkey work on the right.

The better half of the second half was marred by heavy rain but play continued until the final whistle by Nasser Muhammed Kirya.

The Masaza Cup matches will continue on Sunday, 8th June 2019.

Telecommunications guru Airtel Uganda is the main sponsor of this championship.

The other partners are Centenary Bank, CBS FM, Total Uganda Limited among others.

Team Line-ups:

Ssingo XI: Derrick Were (G.K), Joseph Data, Ponsiango Ssegonja, George Kiryowa, Steven Dube, Amuli Mukasa, Sula Mpanga, Jackson Ssemugabi, Ronald Ssempala, Abdul Jibril Nsimbe, Geofrey Gaganga

Subs: Arafah Otim (G.K), George Kaddu, Jimmy Kiwanuka, Musisi Ssemugera, Patrick Nsamba, Godfrey Kakooza, John Musasizi

Head Coach: Shafik Bisaso

Assistant coach: Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza

Ssese XI:

Yusuf Bwambale (G.K), Alex Nsubuga, Denis Omonyi Kalega, Erasimas Agogo, Sunday Kaweesi, Matendu Katongole, Abraham Sudir, Kenedy Kirembelea, Brian Ade, Denis Mwemeezi, Denis Kalanzi

Subs:

Jonathan Ssekajugo, Alithha Nyanja, Ibrahim Ssengooba, William Ssemwogerere, Charles Kiramulea, Frank Yiga, Moses Kamundu