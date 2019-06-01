FUFA postpones Kawempe Muslim Vs Kampala Queens game

Kampala Queens (Photo: FUFA)

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed the game between Kawempe Muslim and Kampala Queens that was slated for Sunday has been called off following the death of defender Rehema Adubango.

Adubango who was a player at Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC passed away on Friday evening after electrocution at a swimming pool in Kawanda, a suburb of Kampala.

It is upon this background that FUFA has decided to postpone the game to another date. This was supposed to be a third-place playoff fixture.

“The competitions department with deep sorrow has learnt of the untimely death of Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC player Rehema Adubango who passed away on Friday 31st May 2019. In line with the above, the game between Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC and Kampala Queens that was scheduled on 2nd June 2019 has been postponed until further notice.” reads a letter from FUFA.

According to Florence Nalumansi, a player at Kawempe Muslim who witnessed the unfortunate moment as Adubango lost her life indicates she unknowingly touched a pole next to the swimming pool that was connected to power.

“We went as a team to Da Arenas in Kawanda for a swimming session like we have been doing. When our time was up, we all moved out of the pool but Adubango touched a metallic pole close to the pool that was connected to power and she got electrocuted.”

There were attempts to save her life when she was rushed for medical attention but was pronounced dead upon arriving at Mulago hospital.

It should be noted that the defender featured in Kawempe’s 4-2 loss to UCU Lady Cardinals on Thursday at StarTimes stadium.

At Kawempe Muslim, she won three league titles forming a formidable centre back pairing with skipper Mariam Nakabugo.

Adubango will be laid to rest on Saturday in Zombo district.