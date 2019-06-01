Isiagi, Balinya to lead Uganda Cranes quest for goals against Lesotho

Daniel Isiagi Opolot will lead the Uganda Cranes front line against Lesotho

COSAFA 2019:

Saturday, 1st June:

1 st Quarter final: Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes (4 PM)

Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes (4 PM) 2nd Quarter final: Zimbabwe Vs Comoros (6:30 PM)

Sunday, 2nd June 2019:



3 rd Quarter final: South Africa Vs Botswana (4 PM)

South Africa Vs Botswana (4 PM) 4th Quarter final: Zambia Vs Malawi (6:30 PM)

*All matches at the Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban

Towering Egyptian based striker Daniel Opolot Isigai will Uganda Cranes line against Lesotho during the first quarter final match at the 2019 COSAFA Championship on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Isiagi, who features at second tier league club, Al Nasir will partner the current Uganda Premier league top scorer Juma Balinya.

Juma Balinya will play as a second striker alongside Daniel Isiagi (Photo: David Isabirye)

KCCA first choice goalkeeper Charles Lukwago starts ahead of URA’s James Alitho in the goal posts.

Paul Willa is at right back as KCCA’s Mustafa Kizza starts at left back.

In the central defence, team captain Isaac Isinde is partnered by John Revita who is set for his first in Uganda Cranes colours.

Balinya (left) tackles John Revita during the Uganda Premier league. Revita will earn his first cap against Lesotho in the 2019 COSAFA Championship (Photo: John Batanudde)

Nicholas Kasozi commands the starting slot in central midfield as the defensive shield with Muzamiru Mutyaba and Shafik Kuchi Kagimu positioned ahead of him.

Michael Birungi will also start, as a wide man on the right flank.

There are nine players who are on study by and ready to be introduced as the impact substitute players.

These are URA’s goalkeeper James Alitho, Bright Stars’ skipper Nelson Senkatuka, Vipers’ forward Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma and the Proline duo of Bright Anukani and Musitafa Mujjuzi.

The others are Paul Mucureezi, Paul Mbowa, Hassan Musana and Allan Kayiwa.

The match will take place at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, a suburb of Durban, South Africa.

Uganda Cranes head coach for the COSAFA 2019 duty is Abdallah Mubiru.

Mubiru is deputized by Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

Uganda Cranes Probable Line Up:

Charles Lukwago (G.K), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, Isaac Isinde (Captain), John Revita, Nicholas Kasozi, Michael Birungi, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Juma Balinya, Daniel Isiagi

Subs: James Alitho (G.K), Nelson Senkatuka, Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Paul Mucureezi, Paul Mbowa, Bright Anukani, Hassan Musana, Allan Kayiwa