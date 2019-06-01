Nansobya drops 25 points as KCCA Leopards see off A1 Challenge

A1 Challenge 58-87 KCCA Leopards

Ruth Kirungi tries to drible past Judith Nansobya (Photo: Tsaubah Stone)

Since their last appearance in the National Basketball League finals nine years ago, A1 Challenge has been on a decline.

The 2005 champions have steadily fallen behind in the division that it’s not just UCU Lady Canons and KCCA Leopards as well as last year’s winners JKL Lady Dolphins that have leapfrogged A1 but Nkumba Lady Marines are also threatening their place.

And on Friday night, KCCA exposed how far behind A1 Challenge has fallen blowing them out, 87-58, at YMCA.

The victory was inspired by shooter Judith Nansobya who dropped game-high 25 points, shooting 6-for-10 from 3-point range.

Leopards (7-1) ran out to a 21-10 first quarter and expanded the lead to 17 at the halftime break. A1 (4-5) exploded for 27 points in the end-to-end third quarter but they were abysmal in the final period scoring just 5 points in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Martha Soigi scored 18 points and pulled down game-high 15 rebounds while Cynthia Irankunda contributed 13 points and dropped 8 dimes.

Usual suspect Georgia Adhiambo scored team-high 13 points for A1 Challenge. Susan Amito scored 10 points and picked 12 rebounds.