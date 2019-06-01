Power 111-50 Falcons

Saturday Fixtures at KIU, Kansanga (June 1)

Kampala University Vs Power – 10AM

KCCA Men Vs City Oilers – 12PM

Our Saviour Vs KIU Titans – 2PM

UCU Canons Vs Sharing Youth – 4PM

Ndejje Angels Vs Warriors – 6PM

Joseph Ikong goes for a lay-up against Falcons (Photo: Tsaubah Stone)

Friday nights have always been reserved for high profile fixtures of the National Basketball League, especially in the men’s division.

History suggests that Power versus Falcons is one of such fixtures but the match-up at YMCA sure wasn’t as the former ran out with the biggest win of the season.

Power torched Falcons, 111-50, in the one-sided affair that more or less came off like a pick-up session for Power who welcomed back Fahmy Ssebatindira, Phillip Ameny and Syrus Kiviiri.

While Kiviiri and Joseph Ikong scored 24 and 20 points respectively, it was Nasser Gudoi, popularly known as Kikiri, who got the sparse crowd on their feet with his 15 points.

Arnold Lando’s charges exploded for a 31-9 first quarter and all was nothing but done as Falcons had no answers to Power’s transition game.

Ssebatindira and Ameny contributed 11 points each for the victors while Henry Mbazira (9 points), Andrew Opiyo (8 points, 10 rebounds) and Vinnie Jurua (8 points) were the top contributors for Falcons.