Allan Okello completes trials at FC Zurich

Allan Okello

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club teenage player Allan ‘Jolly’ Okello successfully completed trial stints at Swiss top premier league outfit, Fussballclub Zürich (FC Zurich).

The week-long trials had high intensity build up matches, functional training, checks on technical aspects and the general understanding of the game.

The left footed gem was also involved in match situation where the coaches kept a keen eye during a mini tournament that involved youth and on-trial players from a couple of clubs as Benfica (Portugal), Seattle Sounders (United States), Paok (Greece), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Seville (Spain) and Argentina’s Boca Juniors.

Throughout the trial games, Okello’s sublime first touch on the ball, sharp turns, explicit passes. dribbles and attempts towards the goal rated him highly.

He had even bettered the grey areas of his game as tackling, off the ball movement and aggressive for the ball.

A detailed technical report will be officially handled over to Okello’s representatives Adamson Fahd and Isaac Mwesigwa with the much awaited decision whether to sign him or not be communicated latest after 48 hours.

Allan Okello had a successful trial time in Switzerland. We are eagerly awaiting for the decision made by FC Zurich. He will fly back on Monday morning aboard Turkish Airlines. Isaac Mwesigwa, Allan Okello Representative

Okello is expected back in the wee hours of Monday, 3rd June 2019 aboard Turkish Airlines on flight TK 612.

The pint-sized but immensely gifted player is still contracted with KCCA FC, a club that he has guided to two Uganda Premier League titles and one Uganda Cup championship.