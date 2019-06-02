Nakalembe warms up for the 2019 International Ladies Golf Championship with victory

Irene Nakalembe

Uganda will join the rest of the world to celebrate the 2019 International Ladies Golf Championship on 4th June 2019.

As a way of recognizing the day, Entebbe Golf Club organized a pre-tournament for ladies that attracted 94 golfers.

Iron lady, Irene Nakalembe, born and bred at Entebbe clube toppled the rest of the field, smiling to the podium as the best overall.

Nakalembe, a handicap four golfer tallied 72 stableford points, played over a wet fairway following the earlier rains in the day.

She better second placed Entebbe ladies captain, Ritah Akot Apell, handicap 8 on countback.

Akot noted that on June 4, 2019, they will join the rest of the world to celebrate this day with a tournament for 90 students from schools around Entebbe Municipality.



We shall have a tournament for students from Entebbe Municipality. We expect about 90 of them at Entebbe Golf Club on 4th June 2019. This is one way of ensuring continuity for this sport Rita Akot Apell, Entebbe Ladies Captain

The International Ladies Golf Day is celebrated on 4th June every calendar year, annually.

Women’s Golf Day is an international community dedicated to engaging, empowering and supporting women through golf.

It was created by women and men for women to enjoy golf and learn the skills that last a lifetime.