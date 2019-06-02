Sports Journalists win big at Pepsi win like a baller promo

Sports Journalists under the team Football 256 dance with their goodies (Photo: David Isabirye)

Win Like a baller quiz top performers:

Winners: Team Messi

Runners up: Football 256

Sports journalists were among the winners of different prizes and cash during the climax of the “Win like a baller” prom by Crown Beverages Limited, under the Pepsi brand.

The closing event was held at The Square Bar, Industrial Area on the famous night as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hot Spurs 2-0 to win this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Team Messi won the coveted prize with a cash reward of Shs 500,000 with the runners up as Football 256 with Shs 400,000.

Some of the members on Football 256 included the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) vice president Leone Ssenyange, Allan Darren Kyeyune, Clive Kyazze among others.

Sports journalists dance and smile after winning big at the win like a baller promo (Photo: David Isabirye)

Two flat TV Screens were also given out at the climax (Photo: David Isabirye)

At least Shs. 247M was won in form of Airtime and mobile money during the promotion.

Airtime of Shs. 2,000, Shs 5,000, Shs. 10,000 and Shs. 20,000 denominations was won throughout the campaign.

There were also none cash prizes including Pepsi Branded goodies given out including; Balls, caps, water bottles, T shirts and the like.

We are glad that this campaign has been largely recorded as a success. We thank all the loyal customers who participated in the “Win like a Baller” promo. We pledge to continue supporting various projects through the Corporate Social Responsibility token and sports development in general. Isaac Ssekasi, Pepsi Brand Manager

Isaac Ssekasi, Pepsi Brand manager being interviewed by the media at The Square Bar (Photo: David Isabirye)

15 Million Ugandan Shillings was reward to three lucky people during the participants in the weekly draw.

13 Episodes of the TV weekly draws were also conducted where a total of 195 million was awarded to winners from the Central, Eastern, Northern and the Western regions.

The campaign was launched on 11th February 2019.

Pepsi also signed up some of the world’s best players as their brand Ambassadors for the UEFA Champion’s League.

Lionel Messi the Argentinian and Barcelona forward, and Mohammed Salah the Egyptian and Liverpool Forward, both of whom are their teams top Scorers.

The duo was signed on with the aim of bringing to life a football experience for fans world over.

The brands continued involvement in sponsoring the champion’s league is an indication of their enthusiasm and passion Ugandans show case as a result of their undying love for these sports.