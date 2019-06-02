UCU Lady Cardinals win 2018-19 FUFA Women Elite League

UCU Lady Cardinals

Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals are the champions of the FUFA Women Elite after defeating Lady Doves in the final on Sunday.

The University side put up a spirited performance to overcome Lady Doves winning the game 2-0 at StarTimes stadium.

A goal in either half by Hasifa Nassuna and captain Moreen Kinavudori ensured the Mukono based institute won the 2018-19 league title.

Prior to the start of the game, there was a minute of silence observed in memory of Kawempe Muslim defender Rehema Adubango who died on Friday.

Despite the game starting on a slow pace with the two sides seemingly opting for a cautious approach, UCU Lady Cardinals eventually improved to dominate proceedings.

The first realistic chance, however, was for Lady Doves in the 16th minute when Adams Kemisa lost possession to Winnie Babirye but her strike just inside the area went wide.

Lady Doves had another attempt moments later when Mariam Akwero went through on goal but she failed to find the target with goalkeeper Ruth Aturo to beat.

Hasifa Nassuna thanks the Almighty for her goal

It was Nassuna who broke the deadlock in the 37th minute when she curled home from a free kick. Her powerful effort rattled the crossbar before finding its way into the back of the net.

Akwero had a chance to level matters at the stroke of halftime yet again faced with only the goalkeeper but her feeble attempt was easily collected by Aturo.

Upon resumption, Oliver Mbekeka the Lady Doves head coach called for the first change introducing Kenyan forward Lillian Veronica Zeddy for Martha Nalunkuma.

Eight minutes into the second half, UCU Lady Doves had a chance to double their lead when Jackie Nakasi’s cross from the right wing met Kinavudori inside the area but her strike sailed above.

Lady Doves made more changes bringing on Gertrude Karungi and Fortune Mutuuzo but still lacked effectiveness going forward.

UCU Lady Cardinals remained the better side even in the second half with Nassuna being the dominant player.

Hasifa Nassuna with the Top Scorer and MVP gongs

She had several efforts from free kicks that were always close. Skipper Kinavudori scored UCU’s second goal seven minutes from time when she calmly controlled Nakasi’s cross from the left and fired to the right with goalkeepeer Nakaziro totally beaten.

UCU Lady Cardinals become only the second team to win the FUFA Women Elite League after Kawempe Muslim who won the previous four editions.

UCU Lady Cardinals Starting XI: Ruth Aturo, Adam Kemisa, Phoebe Banura, Mercy Nabulobi, Annet Nakirijja, Joan Kwagala, Teddy Najjuma, Jauharah Nabaggala, Moreen Kinavudori, Hasifa Nassuna, Jackie Nakasi

Lady Doves Starting XI: Daisy Nakaziro, Adrine Birungi, Madam Christine, Nancy Saha Akello, Gladys Nakitto, Agnes Namakula, Riticia Nabbosa, Winnie Grace Babirye, Mariam Akwero, Nuru Nakyanzi, Martha Nalunkuma

Lady Doves goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro won the Golden Glove

Awards

Fair Play Award – Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC (Got only four yellow cards)

Best Goalkeeper – Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves)

Top Scorer – Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals, 14 goals)

Most Valuable Player – Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals)

Each of the above awards came with one million shillings

Runners up – Lady Doves FC (7 million shillings )

Champions – UCU Lady Cardinals ( 12 million shillings)