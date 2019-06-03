A hotly contested affair expected as ARC returns in Zambia

Leroy Gomes’ Ford Fiesta R5 in south Africa (Photo: Susan Vancy Lyle)

The 2019 Africa Rally Championship series returns this weekend with the Zambia International rally revving off on June 7-8 in Ndola, Zambia.

28 crews from different countries are expected to start the event on Saturday; only 14 crews will fall in the ARC category.

A competitive distance of 194.68kilometres, consisting of 17 stages will be covered over the two days.

A highly contested affair is anticipated in Ndola given the lineup of some of Africa’s best drivers.

Kenya will be fielding a total of six crews.

Reigning ARC champion Manvir Baryan, Carl Tundo, Onkar Rai, Tejveer Rai, Baldev Chager and Eric Bengi make the Kenyan contigent in Zambia.

Drew Sturrock and Manvir Baryan

ARC leader Manvir Baryan has won in Zambia twice before.

Baryan and Drew Sturrock are currently leading the championship with 86 points. Maximum points from Zambia will place them well into the fourth ARC round.

Zambia’s Leroy and Urshlla Gomes in their Ford Fiesta R5 will lead the Zambian crews to the fight for the home victory.

The Gomes will as well go for maximum points to increase chances for their ARC chase this year. They currently have 30 points from one event(South Africa).

Etios R4’s Rally debut in South Africa (Photo: Susan Vacy-lyle)

Having done wonders in South Africa, the now famous Toyota Etios R4 heads to Zambia rally in new hands of South Africa’s Guy Botterill.

Botterill and co-driver Simon Vacy Lyle will be on the test to maintain the Etios’s glory from its maiden event in Africa.

