Brian Umony Foundation lines up a number of activities to celebrate the Day of African Child

Brian Umony (left) hands over a branded jersey and football to Patel

Day of African Child: Saturday, 15th June 2019

Venue: Bukoto Health Centre & Mulimira Zone

Theme: “Humanitarian Action in Africa: Children’s Rights First “

Footballer Brian Umony through the Brian Umony Foundation will on Saturday, 15th June 2019 join the rest of the world to celebrate the day of the African child.

The celebrations and activities to grace this day will be held at Bukoto Health Center and Mulimira zone (Bukoto, Nakawa Division) in Kampala.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Brian Umony Foundation, Peter Tabu, the preparations to have a smooth event are in high gear.

There are a number of activities lined up to grace the day, including a football clinic with the community team in Mulimira zone.



The Brian Umony Foundation is privileged to be celebrating the day of the African Child. We shall distribute the mama kits, clean Bukoto Health Centre and conduct a football clinic with the community team in Mulimira zone. Peter Tabu, CEO Brian Umony Foundation

Brian Umony celebrates a goal for Express Football Club (Photo: John Batanudde)

Umony is an active footballer who last season played at the six time Uganda Premier League winners, Express Football Club.

His vast playing experience has witnessed him play at KCCA FC, Super Sport (South Africa), Port Land Timbers (USA), St George (Ethiopia), Gokulam Kerala (India) and with the Uganda Cranes.

He has carries a lot of charity activities under the Brian Umony Foundation.

L-R: Brian Umony, Bet Lion’s Lionel Kabenge, Peter Tabu and former Uganda Cranes player David Obua after the inaugural Naguru Give Back activities (Photo: David Isabirye)

Most remarkably, majority of the activities have benefited his native community of Naguru but has also spread wings to Kamwokya, Jinja and other parts of the country.

Brian Umony (in white) hands over brand jersey to Patel of Abaana Baino in Jinja

The Day of the African Child 2019 will be commemorated on the theme: “Humanitarian Action in Africa: Children’s Rights First”

A number of partners have come up to support Brian Umony as Bet Lion, National Council of Sports (NCS), Skool Info and Radio City among others.