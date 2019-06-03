Bulemeezi, Busiro warm up for 2019 Masaza cup tourney in Luweero

Busiro in action against Wakiso Giants during an earlier match (Photo: Wakiso Giants FC Media)

Friendly Match:

Bulemeezi 0-0 Busiro

Bulemeezi and Busiro warmed up for their respective contests in the Airtel sponsored Masaza cup this coming weekend.

The two teams played to a non-scoring draw during a friendly match at the Kasaana play ground in Luweero district.

Bulemeezi will be playing host to Buddu at Kasaana play ground on Sunday, 9th June 2019.

On the same day, Busiro will be away to Buluuli at the Wabinyonyi play-ground.

During the friendly contest, either sides missed scoring opportunities that would otherwise have created the difference.

Busiro goalkeeper Hadad Mutumba was the star performer for his team with pin-point saves following attempts by the left footed midfielder Micdad Ssenyonga, Ivan Serubiri and gangly forward Gerald “Mwenda” Ogwette.

This was Busiro’s third game in the warm up process.

Busiro fell 2-0 to Wakiso Giants at the Ssentema play-ground on a day that their season’s squad was officially unveiled.

They beat last season’s winners Ssingo 1-2 in Mityana.

Both sides’ coaches, ironically both tagged as Mugerwa, remain optimistic ahead of their respective opening games.



I made history at Buddu. I am now ready to make history at Bulemeezi. We have so far trained for one week and we have played three friendlies not conceding any goal. This gives us confidence ahead of our opening game with Buddu and we shall play determined to hit our targets

Simon Peter Mugerwa, Head Coach Bulemeezi



It has been a tough game with Bulemeezi and you can not write them off the title contest so they have given us a good test as we have done for them. We as the coaches for both teams, we shall use this game to rectify our mistakes ahead of our games.

Noah Mugerwa, Head Coach Busiro

The 2019 tournament was officially opened by the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda II on Saturday, 1st June as Ssingo beat Ssese 3-0 at the Mityana Ssaza ground.