Ethiopian duo Sahlesilassie, Aberash smile to victory at the 2019 Stockholm Marathon

Nigussie Sahlesilassie (left) won the 2019 Stockholm Marathon and slashed the previous record

41st Stockholm Marathon:

Men:

Winner: Nigussie Sahlesilassie (Ethiopia) – 2:20:09

1st Runners up: Tafese Delegan (Ethiopia) – 2:11:40

2nd Runners up: Gilbert Kollum Yegon (Kenya) – 2:11:58

Women:

Winner: Aberash Fayesha (Ethiopia) – 2:16:48

Ethiopia’s duo of Nigussie Sahlesilassie and Aberash Fayesha were the overall men and women respective winners at the 2019 Stockholm Marathon.

Sahlesilassie set a new record as he easily the men race with a timing of 2 hours, 10 minutes and 9 seconds.

The Ethiopian beat the track record by a full 48 seconds.

Nigussie Sahlesilassie set a new record for the Stockholm Marathon

He was followed by fellow Ethiopian Tafese Delegen in the second place with 2:11:40.

Kenyan runner Gilbert Kollum Yegon was placed third after clocking 2:11:58.

The best female was Ethiopia’s Aberash Fayesha who ran 2:16:48.

It was cool and cloudy in the Swedish capital, with competitors and spectators experiencing some light rain.

Despite the sometimes breezy winds, several people performed fine times on it, last year, the new track stretch.

Nevertheless, 12,845 runners competed in the 41st annual marathon.

12, 845 runners took part in the 2019 Stockholm Marathon

The Stockholm Marathon is one of the biggest in Europe and widely considered to amongst the most beautiful in the world.

Stockholm is built on a series of islands, large parts of the course run along the waterfront.

Runners passed by some of the city’s most famous landmarks and historical iconic buildings as the Royal Palace and the City Hall

Best Swedish was Eskilstuna FI’s Adhanom Abraha who in time 2:16:48 ran the fastest time of a Swedish in ASICS Stockholm Marathon, in twenty years.

No Ugandan was registered in this was the 41st edition of the marathon.