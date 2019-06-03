Hasifa Nassuna: We won the league as a tribute to coach Ssebulime

Hasifa Nassuna with the Top Scorer and MVP gongs

Two weeks ago, Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals lost their head coach Peter Ssebulime who succumbed to kidney failure at Nsambya Hospital.

The tragedy came at a time when the University side was still struggling to qualify for the playoffs of the FUFA Women Elite League and had to face Olila High School in the final group game to confirm their slot.

Despite suffering a 1-0 loss in Soroti, UCU Lady Cardinals who had the same points (27) as Olila sealed a playoff spot due to a superior goal difference.

Upon qualifying for the championship playoffs, the target for the Mukono based outfit was to win the title as a way of honouring the late Ssebulime.

Right from the management, the interim coaching staff and the players, the target was to claim the championship and indeed it came to pass on Sunday as UCU Lady Cardinals defeated Lady Doves 2-0 to emerge 2018/19 FUFA Women Elite League champions.

Forward Hasifa Nassuna who played a big role in the triumph stated this was the only way they could honour the late coach because it was his dream.

“It is unfortunate that coach Peter is not here to celebrate with us but I’m sure he is rejoicing with us in spirit. Even when he was on his death bed, he kept saying we should win the league and I’m proud we fulfilled his dream,” said Nassuna. “We showed commitment and we had a common goal as a team. This pushed us to work hard and finally, success came our way.”

Nassuna was on the score sheet on Sunday with the other goal coming from skipper Moreen Kinavudori. She emerged top scorer(with 16 goals) and Most Valuable Player of the season, the first time one player took both gongs in the same season.

Nassuna nearing 100 league goal mark

Nassuna has literally set up records in Women’s football in Uganda and currently the all-time top scorer in the league since its inception in 2015 with 86 goals.

Her target is to reach the 100 goal mark and she is confident that can be achieved in a short time.

“It is something that I always think about because that would be a great achievement. I only pray for life and if I’m still here, that will take a short time perhaps next season.”

Nassuna plus teammates Ruth Aturo, Sharon Apon and Collines Ahumuza became the first players to win the league at two different teams having played at Kawempe Muslim.

Breakdown of Nassuna’s league goals