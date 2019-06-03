Okello, Oryada among the Ugandan officials confirmed for AFCON 2019 tourney

Experienced secuity personnel Dixon Bond Okello on duty during a previous match at Namboole

As the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament kicks off in Egypt, Uganda will be well represented on and off the field of play.

Assured of a slot among the 24 countries ready to toss it up for the coveted trophy, the Eastern Africa land locked country will be well represented administratively.

Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) trained security personnel Dixon Adol “Bond” Okello is among the Ugandans on the official list of Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

Okello has been a regular figure at CAF events and he is currently among the security officers at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

At AFCON, this will be his first assignment under the CAF arrangement although he worked at AFCON 2017 in Gabon as the chief head of security for team Uganda.

Others:

There are two first timers from Uganda on that list of officials who will work in Egypt.

Sports journalist Andrew Jackson Oryada also working with Uganda Radio Network and BBC Africa has been confirmed among the media officers as well as events manager Leilah Nankya among the protocol officials.

FUFA Events Manager Leila Nankya will be part of the CAF Protocol team in Egypt at the 2019 AFCON finals (Photo: David Isabirye)

Andrew Jackson Oryada

Others are the usual suspects FUFA President Magogo and the federation chief executive officer Edgar Watson Suubi.

Magogo is the highest ranked football figure from Uganda.

Moses Magogo (Photo: John Batanudde)

By virtue of his status as a CAF Executive Committee Member, Magogo will be in Egypt to deliberate on various football matters with the rest of the CAF Executive Members.

Watson is among the technical study group crew.

Edgar Watson Ssuubi will be part of the CAF Technical Study Group at 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt



FUFA wishes the four Ugandans appointed for duty during the AFCON Finals all the best. We have total trust and confidence that they will deliver to the expectations of the organizers. The vast experience garnered by the quartet in various football activities around the continent and others globally will guide them during the tournament in Egypt FUFA Communications Manager, Ahmed Hussein

Also, another Ugandan, FIFA Assistant Referee Mark Ssonko is among the referees confirmed confirmed for the final tournament that starts on 21st June 2019.

By and large, CAF named 199 officials who will work in the different departments.

The CAF President Ahmad Ahmad leads the delegation.