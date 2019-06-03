Okello returns home from Switzerland, negotiations underway

Allan Okello (right) with representative Isaac Mwesigwa moments after arrival from Switzerland on Monday, 3rd June 2019 (Photo: David Isabirye)

It is 4:02 AM on Martyrs’ Day.

Aloft the Entebbe International Airport dark sky line are hundreds of stars brightly glowing as the Turkish Airline vessel on flight TK 612 is landing gracefully at the lake side run way.

Aboard the flight is gifted KCCA FC footballer Allan ‘Jolly’ Okello, fresh from Switzerland where he had traveled over 8 days ago to conduct trials with top tier outfit, Fussballclub Zürich (FC Zurich).

As he gracefully ascends the aircraft vessel stairs, Okello flashes his trademark sarcastic smile.

He casts a weary face but firm on the ground as he strides the cris-crossing legs for the immigration department to check-out.

He is donned in an all-black attire, greenish steppers and holds two simple bags possibly carrying the treasured football boots, a few dollar pocket change balances and other kits.

As expected, the on-duty late night airport staff easily identify the youngster as they struggle for a “golden hand-shake”, some run for a selfie and others rush to have a mere glimpse of the star in the making.

A few minutes later, Okello emerges from the airport arrivals and he is warmly embraced by his representative, Isaac Mwesigwa.

“Okello, well be back. Good to see you back safely” Mwesigwa stammers as he firmly holds the pint-sized footballer’s right hand before helping him with one of the back bags.

Allan Okello smiles as he walks to the awaiting car back home on Monday morning (Photo: David Isabirye)

Known as a person with very limited words but full of vibrant actions, the response is promising and assures confidence.

In a deep voice, Okello echoes;



Thank you. Yes, everything progressed well

He is then led to the awaiting car back home to retire and rest after over 12 hours of traveling from Zurich via Istanbul, Turkey through to Kigali Rwanda and finally at the iconic Lake Victoria peninsular town of Entebbe.

What follows next after Okello’s trials at FC Zurich will purely be between the agent, KCCA and the Swiss club as the public awaits quick positive answers.

Mwesigwa is confident the negotiations will progress well and a key decision taken.

“Allan (Okello) has done his part. The rest now lies between the two clubs for negotiations. I am happy for his progress and this is a big milestone in his career to have trials with a great European club. We all hope for the best” FIFA player agent assured.

While on the trials, Okello proved his worth as he was involved in a couple of test matches against select sides from clubs as Benfica (Portugal), Seattle Sounders (United States), Paok (Greece), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Seville (Spain) and Argentina’s Boca Juniors.

“I played several matches and many small sided match situations. I enjoyed my time and did what I am supposed to do” Okello disclosed to Kawowo Sports in a brief chat.

As the negotiations take center stage this week, every football lover in Uganda and across the divide will keep the fingers crossed for the best deal.

KCCA FC, who still have a valid contract with the player is set to ripe big just in case of the successful negotiations with a Shs 3 billion transfer fee already tabled.

Other parties as Uganda’s Real Star Sports Agency and the European based Binary sports agency have been key partners in this deal.

May Okello shine brightly like the numerous stars that welcomed him back from Switzerland, arguably the most peaceful country in the world.

“Great experience, great stride” Okello signed off via his official twitter handle.