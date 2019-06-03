Uganda confirmed hosts for 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, Women U-20

Nicholas Wadada in action against South Sudan at the 2017 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kenya

Uganda will host two CECAFA events in 2019; the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup as well as the women U-20 Championship.

The CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup will come in December and the women U-20 championship in October.

These was among the decisions passed at a consultative meeting of the Confederation of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) members that was held in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of the African Union summit.

The meeting was presided over by world football governing body, FIFA, President Gianni Infantino and Confederation of African Football (Caf) President Ahmad Ahmad.

Cecafa member representatives also attended the inauguration of the Regional Fifa Development Office in Addis Ababa.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaking the Africa Union Summit in Addis Ababa

The new office will cater for the development programmes of Cecafa and the North Zone, and will be the third regional office after similar offices were set up in Dakar and Johannesburg.



The main agenda at the meeting was the incorporation of new competitions.

Members also endorsed the hosting of a total of seven competitions in the Cecafa zone this year which will commence in June and run back-to-back to December.

The activities endorsed for this year and funded by Fifa are the Under-17 Challenge Cup in Eritrea, Under-17 Women’s Challenge Cup in Kenya, Under-20 Women Challenge Cup in Uganda, Senior Women Challenge Cup in Tanzania and Under-20 men’s Challenge Cup in Uganda.

With Kagame Cup getting sponsorship from Azam TV and its patron Rwanda president Paul Kagame, the members states agreed to contribute Sh 2 million (20,000 USD) each to a solidarity fund that will guarantee to the staging of the oldest tournament in the continent.

Nicholas Musonye, CECAFA General Secretary



The members resolved to ensure that they will contribute to a solidarity fund that will guarantee the staging of the Senior Challenge Cup annually. During the same meeting, the members vowed to work hard to ensure that the zone is well represented at the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt where Kenya and Uganda have already qualified while Tanzania and Burundi have equal chances of qualifying Nicholas Musonye, CECAFA Secretary General, as quoted by CECAFA Website

The Kagame Cup is sponsored by Azam TV and Cecafa Patron, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

In Addis, Infantino also addressed the African Union summit, the first time a FIFA president was addressing the AU which comprises of 55 countries and which is now chaired by President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi of Egypt.

Rwanda will host the Cecafa Kagame Cup for clubs in July.