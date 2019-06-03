Wydad President Naciri calls for Caf fair investigation

Wydad Casablanca players protest to referee Bakary Gassama in the finals [Courtesy Photo]

Wydad Athletic Club President Said Naciri has urged the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to be fair with investigations in regards to Champions League finals.

The Morocco side lost the finals 2-1 on aggregate but the second leg was aborted in the 60th minute after Wydad walked off the pitch in protest following their disallowed goal with referee Bakary Gassama not consulting VAR.

“Wydad was the victim of a scandal on Friday which has destroyed all that had been done to develop football in Africa,” Naciri told BBC Sport.

We are asking the Confederation of African Football to investigate what happened in Friday’s game. We are calling for a fair investigation to save the image of football in Africa which was terribly tarnished. Naciri Said

Naciri insists his side never left the pitch but was only waiting for referees to consult VAR.

We didn’t leave the pitch. We were waiting for the referee’s decision to check the VAR or use any camera. I can’t understand why the referee was waiting for instructions from other people to take his decision.

Caf will sit in an emergency executive meeting on Tuesday to look into the matter that left an egg on African football with Wydad likely to face harsh punishment but Naciri insists they defend themselves.

“We will defend our right by all means. We will go to Fifa and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), giving them all the details and legal documents to defend our right.”