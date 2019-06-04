Aziz Damani defeats KICC to win Division One T20 crown

Aziz Damani won the inaugural edition of the Division One T20 championship after defeating KICC by 26 runs in the final.

Player of the Series Saud Islam led from the front with a fluid 74 for Damani with Riazat Shah (24), Kenneth Waiswa (24) and Roger Mukasa (23) his support cast as they posted 162/6 in their 20 overs.

The Division One T20 final was a repeat of last year’s final as KICC looked to upset the odds and defeat the favourites Damani. However, there was no shock as the strong and experienced Damani was able to see off the KICC challenge.

Earlier in the day KICC nutmeg-ed Challengers in the third eliminator to qualify for the afternoon final. KICC denied Challengers a final appearance for the second season in a row as KICC qualified for their second final in two years.

This was the first silverware of the year for Damani in a season they are expected to dominate locally.

Damani also dominated the individual awards with Saud Islam winning the player of the series, Roger Mukasa won the best batsman award while Riazat Ali Shah won the best fielder award.

For the Division One clubs, focus now turns to the 50 over league which was dominated by Aziz Damani last season.