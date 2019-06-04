Aziz Damani Development hold their nerve to nick Wanderers in low-scoring thriller

The youngsters of Aziz Damani Development team held their nerve in to defeat Wanderers in a low scoring thriller at the lakeside oval in Entebbe.

The overcast conditions in Entebbe made it difficult for Wanderers to post a big total after they were asked to bat first by Damani.

Wanderers toiled for their runs on a slow outfield and with Damani attacking with their slow bowlers for most of the first innings, only Brian Adriko (32) managed double figures batting for Wanderers as the table leaders were bundled out for just 85.

Damani got off to a good start in the chase and were cruising at 53/1 but a drop in concentration gave Wanderers some hope as they picked up 8 wickets for just 20 runs.

The last wicket partnership of Denis Tabby and Akram Nsubuga was the difference for Damani as they held their nerve to score the winning runs and give Damani their second win of the season.

In the other Division 2 encounter, Avengers barely broke any sweat in their 144 run win over the student-laden Budo Cricket team.

It was an important win for Avengers as they seek to keep with the table leaders in their quest for promotion.