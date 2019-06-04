Bafana Bafana, Uganda Cranes all square at half time

Bafana Bafana player dejected after the quarter final loss to Botswana

COSAFA 2019 (Plate Semi-final):

Bafana Bafana 0-0 Uganda Cranes (Half-Time)

It remains a goal-less affair between South Africa Bafana Bafana and the Uganda Cranes after the opening 45 minutes of the 2019 COSAFA championship (plate) at the Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban.

Both countries have created a series of goal scoring opportunities with the hosts getting closer through an effort that razed the cross bar.

It is Uganda Cranes who had a brilliant start to the start when Michael Birungi’s cross from the right was headed out of danger as early as the opening minute.

In the 6th minute, Mustafa Kizza’s laid ball from the left found Daniel Sserunkuma too late inside the goal area.

South Africa lost Sam Bongani through injury after 8 minutes pulling a ham-string.

His place was taken over by Jamie Graig Webber.

Kizza’s powerful shot from 20 yards was parried out for a corner by goalkeeper Mpoto Mondli.

Balinya missed from close range after a decent cut back from the right by the dread-locked pint sized forward Sserunkuma on 10 minutes.

This followed a perfectly delivered chip by the Express intelligent defender John Revita.

On the quarter hour mark, Uganda Cranes’ goalie Charles Lukwago neared gifted the hosts the lead with a howler after a mis-kicked effort by Kizza following Neo Gift Link’s teasingly delivered ball from the right, off the left foot.

A minute later, Bafana Bafana hit the cross bar through Keanu Cupido’s effort.

Kizza’s delivery intended for Sserunkuma after 32 minutes was way high over the latter.

Towards the half hour mark, Sserunkuma has a lung bursting run from the right but he crossed for Birungi on the far right.

Birungi laid the ball for Nicholas Kasozi as he unleashed a rare shot off target with the weaker left foot.

Links became the first player to be cautioned for a foul on Uganda Cranes’ roving right back Paul Willa after a heavy knock with 10 minutes to play in the opening stanza.

Sserunkuma hesitated to shoot at goal on 39 minutes after breaking through before the defenders cleared away the danger.

Luther Singh had the final attempt for South Africa shooting over the bar from 25 yards.

The next 45 minutes will definitely be well fought for by the two sides given the available options on the respective benches.

Uganda Cranes XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Isaac Isinde (Captain), Nicholas Kasozi, Michael Birungi, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Shafik Kagimu, Daniel “Muzeyi” Sserunkuma, Juma Balinya

Subs: James Alitho (G.K), Paul Mucureezi, Allan Kayiwa, Daniel Isiagi Opolot, Nelson Senkatuka, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Paul Mbowa, Bright Anukani, Hassan Musana

Head Coach: Abdallah Mubiru

South Africa XI:

Mpoto Mondli (G.K), Cupido Kenau, Mohamwe Katlego, Teboho Mokoena (Captain), Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Neo Gift Links, Luther Singh, Thendo Mukumela, Sandile Mthethwa, Sam Bongani (Jamie Graig Webber), Sipho Mbule

Subs:

Reyaad Pieterse (G.K), Dlala Athenkosi, Grant Margeman, Dickens Jemondre, Makgalwa Matlala, Jordan Jonathan Jonathan Liam, Repo Malepe Tercious, Johnson Darren (G.K), Lerato Lepasa, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Reeve Frosler

Head coach: David Morala Notoane