COSAFA hosts South Africa eject Uganda Cranes, advance to plate finals

Shafik Kagimu (left) passes the ball as South Africa’s Kamohelo Mahlatsi closes by

COSAFA 2019 (Plate Semi-final):

Bafana Bafana 1 (4) – 1 (2) Uganda Cranes

Hosts South Africa progressed to the finals of the 2019 COSAFA Cup (plate) after ejecting guest country Uganda 4-2 in a tense penalty shoot-out after normal time had ended one goal all at the Princess Magogo Stadium in the coastal city of Durban on Tuesday.

The CECAFA giants took the lead through dangerous forward Daniel “Muzeyi” Sserunkuma, two minutes into the second half.

Luther Singh equalized for the hosts with 18 minutes to play.

In the shoot outs, Mustafa Kizza and Muzamiru Mutyaba missed their respective kicks after being saved by goalkeeper Mpoto Mondli.

Only Shafik Kagimu and Nicholas Kasozi scored their respective kicks.

South Africa scored all their four penalty shots through Luther Singh, Neo Gift Links, Thendo Mukumela and Jamie Graig Webbe.

Earlier, in the opening 45 minutes which was goal-less, both countries created a series of goal scoring opportunities with the hosts getting closer through an effort that razed the cross bar.

Uganda Cranes had a brilliant start to the start when winger Michael Birungi’s cross from the right was headed out of danger as early as the opening minute.

In the 6th minute, Mustafa Kizza’s laid ball from the left found Sserunkuma too late inside the goal area.

The hosts were unfortunate to lose Sam Bongani after pulling a ham-string in the 8th minute, his place was consequently taken over by Jamie Graig Webber.

Kizza’s powerful shot from 20 yards was parried out for a corner by goalkeeper Reyaad Pietrese.

Balinya missed from close range after a decent cut back from the right by the dread-locked pint sized forward Sserunkuma on 10 minutes.

This followed a perfectly delivered chip by defender John Revita.

On the quarter hour mark, Uganda Cranes’ goalie Charles Lukwago neared gifted the hosts the lead with a howler after a mis-kicked effort by Kizza following Link’s teasingly delivered ball from the right, off the left foot.

A minute later, Bafana Bafana hit the cross bar through Keanu Cupido’s effort.

Kizza’s delivery intended for Sserunkuma after 32 minutes was way high over the latter.

Towards the half hour mark, Sserunkuma has a lung bursting run from the right but he crossed for Birungi on the far right.

Birungi laid the ball for midfielder Kasozi as he unleashed a rare shot off target with the weaker left foot.

Links became the first player to be cautioned for a foul on Uganda Cranes’ roving right back Paul Willa after a heavy knock with 10 minutes to play in the opening stanza.

Sserunkuma hesitated to shoot at goal on 39 minutes after breaking through before the defenders cleared away the danger.

As the second half kicked off, Uganda Cranes technical bench headed by Abdallah Mubiru introduced Tooro United forward Allan Kayiwa for Michael Birungi Komunda.

Uganda took the lead two minutes into the second half with Sserunkuma’s explicit finish past the goalkeeper Mpoto following a defence splitter by Balinya.

Dickens Jemondre shot over with another effort towards the Ugandan goal.

Balinya nearly extended Uganda’s lead in the 56th minute but goalie Mpoto was up to the task to parry away the danger into the corner.

The resultant corner kick delivery by Muzamiru Mutyaba was headed on target by captain Isaac Isinde as Uganda Cranes held grip onto the game.

On the hour mark, Balinya rounded up the goalkeeper Mpoto but curled into the side-netting even with options of laying or crossing the ball for his other teammates.

Moments later, Kizza was cautioned for a malicious foul on Jemondre.

Links had a shot narrowly off target from close range, an opportunity for the Bafana Bafana to bring the level after 66 minutes.

Bafana Bafana eventually found the equalizer through Luther Singh’s bullet shot past goalkeeper Charles Lukwago from an acute angle on the right in the 72nd minute.

A totally an unmarked Singh reacted well to Jemondre’s pass to shoot past a shaky Lukwago for the equalizer.

Uganda Cranes reacted with a change introducing teenager Bright Anukani for Balinya with 13 minutes left on the clock.

Willa was booked for retaliation after an earlier knock onto him was not granted.

With eight minutes to play, Bright Stars captain Nelson Senkatuka was introduced for Sserunkuma.

Senkatuka was involved almost immediately nodding out a Willa cross from the right.

Lukwago perfected a double save in the closing minutes of the game, deep in the four minutes of added time to push the game into post-match penalties.

Penalty shoot-outs:

Mustafa Kizza missed the first shot and Singh beat Lukwago for the respective first penalties.

Muzamiru Mutyaba was also denied by Mondli Mpoto as Neo Gift Links’ left shot made it two for South Africa.

Shafik Kagimu beat the intimidating Mpoto, sending him the wrong way for Uganda’s first goal in the shoot outs.

Thendo Mukumela made it 3-1 with a goal on Bafana Bafana’s third attempt.

KCCA midfielder Nicholas Kasozi sent Mpoto the wrong way for Uganda’s second on the fourth attempt.

Jamie Graig Webber scored the fourth penalty as the home side won 4-2 and advanced to the plate final.

Team Line Ups:

Uganda Cranes XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Isaac Isinde (Captain), Nicholas Kasozi, Michael Birungi (46’ Allan Kayiwa), Muzamiru Mutyaba, Shafik Kagimu, Daniel “Muzeyi” Sserunkuma (82’ Nelson Senkatuka), Juma Balinya (77’ Bright Anukani)

Subs Not Used: James Alitho (G.K), Paul Mucureezi, Daniel Isiagi Opolot, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Paul Mbowa, Hassan Musana

Head Coach: Abdallah Mubiru

South Africa XI:

Mpoto Mondli (G.K), Cupido Kenau, Mohamwe Katlego, Teboho Mokoena (Captain), Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Neo Gift Links, Luther Singh, Thendo Mukumela, Sandile Mthethwa (71’ Kgaogelo Sekgota), Sam Bongani (10’ Jamie Graig Webber), Sipho Mbule (48’ Dickens Jemondre)

Subs Not Used:

Reyaad Pieterse (G.K), Dlala Athenkosi, Grant Margeman, Makgalwa Matlala, Jordan Jonathan Jonathan Liam, Repo Malepe Tercious, Johnson Darren (G.K), Lerato Lepasa, Reeve Frosler