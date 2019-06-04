Luwagga Kizito: The Uganda Cranes camp in Abu Dhabi will help in team bonding, weather acclimatization

Uganda Cranes’ William Luwagga Kizito.

Uganda Cranes international build up matches:

9th June 2019: Uganda Cranes Vs Turkmenistan – New York University play- ground, Abu Dhabi

15th June 2019: Uganda Cranes Vs Ivory Coast (Venue to be confirmed)

Uganda Cranes AFCON 2019 Matches (Group A):

22 nd June: Democratic Republic of Congo Vs Uganda Cranes – Cairo International Stadium, Cairo (5:30 PM)

Democratic Republic of Congo Vs Uganda Cranes – Cairo International Stadium, Cairo (5:30 PM) 26th June: Uganda Cranes Vs Zimbabwe – Cairo International Stadium, Cairo (8:00 PM)

30th June: Uganda Cranes Vs Egypt – Cairo International Stadium, Cairo (10:00 PM)

Uganda Cranes offensive midfielder William Luwagga Kizito believes that the team’s training camp in Abu Dhabi prior to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament is of great significance.

Currently based in Kazakhstan with Shakhter Karagandy Football Club, Luwagga is part of the national team preparing for the AFCON championship in Egypt.

We have got a chance that we have joined camp early.Abu Dhabi is a good place as the weather condition is almost similar with that of Egypt so I think we have enough time to rectify our mistakes and come AFCON we shall be ready.

Luwagga and Sudan based goalkeeper Salim Jamal trained for the first time with the rest of team players on Monday evening.

L-R: William Luwagga Kizito, Issa Magoola (leader of Uganda Cranes delegation) and goalkeeper Salim Jamal in Abu Dhabi (Photo: FUFA Media)

Uganda Cranes is pooled in group A alongside hosts Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zimbabwe.

The Cranes’ opening match at AFCON 2019 will be against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Saturday, 22nd June 2019.

They will then take on 26th June against Zimbabwe before the final group match with the hosts on 30th June 2019.

The Uganda Cranes is currently based at the Park Rotana hotel in Abu Dhabi.

They will play two international build up matches against Asian country Turkmenistan and Ivory Coast on 9th and 15th June 2019 respectively.

Uganda Cranes Players Currently in Abu Dhabi:

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango (Captain), Salim Jamal Magoola

Defenders: Bevis Mugabi, Isaac Muleme, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Timothy Denis Awanyi, Godfrey Walusimbi

Midfielders: Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Vice Captain), Abdu Lumala, William Luwagga Kizito, Kirizestom Ntambi, Faruku Miya, Murushid Jjuuko, Moses Waiswa, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Khalid Aucho, Taddeo Lwanga, Allan Kyambadde

Forwards: Alexis Bbakka, Derrick Nsibambi, Patrick Henry Kaddu

Team Officials